After a busy week, starting with an investment in Ride Vision, the assisted driving solution for motorcycles, Israel’s most active VC OurCrowd announced that Japanese multinational ORIX Corporation has invested $60 million in OurCrowd. This marks ORIX’s first partnership in the Israeli startup ecosystem.

Bridging Israeli tech to Asian markets



Over the past several years, Japan-Israel trade has increased significantly with Japan becoming one of the largest investors in Israeli tech and with over 90 Japanese companies now active in Israel. ORIX and OurCrowd will work to further increase cooperation between the two countries and enhance opportunities for Israeli startups throughout Asia.

Kiyoshi Habiro CEO ORIX UK

CEO of ORIX UK, Kiyoshi Habiro said, “We are excited about investing in OurCrowd, Israel’s most active venture investor and one of the world’s most innovative venture capital platforms. We intend to be active partners with OurCrowd and help them accelerate their already impressive growth, while bringing the best of Israeli tech to Japan’s large industrial and financial sectors.”

OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved said, “ORIX is a global leader in diversified business and financial services who will strengthen OurCrowd in many ways. We are enthusiastic about the potential to further transform the venture capital asset class together and provide a strong bridge for our innovative companies to the important Asian markets.”



ORIX is not only an opening to the Far East, with business established in over 30 countries, the Japanese conglomerate offers opportunity spanning worldwide. While OurCrowd adds yet another industry proven behemoth to its pool of close to 60,000 investors from 183 countries.