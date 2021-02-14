Israeli tech companies have risen to the challenges presented by the global pandemic, elevating their stature as consistent innovators across all sectors. And with great innovation, comes a great need for infrastructure. This is where global tech giant Oracle enters the story, as it becomes the first multinational player to launch a cloud region in Israel.

Interestingly enough, Oracle chooses Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv, as the tech hub to host the cloud region, showing future thinking investment in Jerusalem and its startup ecosystem. According to Oracle, the tech giant’s full suite cloud services will be offered under the Israeli cloud region, including Oracle Autonomous Database, Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, Oracle OCI services and Oracle Fusion Cloud.

Oracle will partner with Bynet Data, of the RAD Bynet Group, to lead the building of a data center at Bynet's advanced server farm in Jerusalem. The establishment of the Israel data region is part of Oracle's global plan to establish 38 cloud regions worldwide by the end of 2021. "Oracle explored various providers of server farms in Israel, and finally selected the Bynet Data Communications Group due to their high level of performance, advanced technologies, and extensive experience," said Uzi Navon, Oracle Israel Country Leader.

The sophisticated and advanced data center that will be used for Oracle’s public cloud in Israel, spreads across a unique underground facility of thousands of square meters, designed with the highest industry standards, and will be one of the most secure in the Middle East. It will provide advanced cloud services to companies on the Israeli market from a variety of sectors - the defense industry, government, banks, insurance companies, infrastructure, technology, retail, and more.

"Many organizations, including government, security and other enterprise organizations that are subject to laws and regulations, find it complicated to migrate to a public cloud because the servers are not located in the country in which they operate. A cloud region located in Israel provides a solution to this challenge, certainly when it comes to a cloud that was built in the first place to meet the most stringent security requirements," Eran Feigenbaum, Vice President of Product Development, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

He added: "This cloud region further positions Jerusalem as an important hi-tech city in the startup nation. The pandemic has boosted remote work, whether in the government or in the business sector, and we are seeing an increase in the volume of cloud use, also in Israel. Companies are undergoing an accelerated digital transformation, and the cloud is what enables this transformation."