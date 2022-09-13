Israel’s leading retail chain in the field of optics, Opticana, hosted the first ever Optometry Innovation Conference Optivision by Opticana. Israel is at the forefront of innovation in most fields, and the field of optics is no different. As Merav Chapni Raz, deputy CEO and store manager at Opticana stated, "Our new-world technologies have also penetrated the examination rooms of optometrists. Today, they can offer an expanded set of tests and in-depth diagnoses using innovative and ground-breaking equipment and products. These products allow us to offer customers a variety of never-before-seen solutions and optical treatments that improve the quality of vision and the quality of life of the people who wear glasses. We constantly work to update and strengthen the importance of the optometrist in the new and developing world, and at the same time allow our customers to benefit from an expanded and innovative set of tests." Here are some of the Israeli startups that are helping us see a bright, clearer future (pun intended).

RevitalVision

RevitalVision is a digital health startup with ground-breaking therapeutic software that enhances the brain's visual processing abilities in patients with various eye diseases and visual impairments when no other alternative treatment is available or effective.

As 500 million people worldwide suffer from poor or insufficient vision which cannot be further improved by surgery, optical correction, or medication, RevitalVision developed a unique solution for eye care specialists to further improve vision beyond the eyes and beyond current practices. While the entire eye care industry focuses on correcting the anatomy of the eyes and bending lights, RevitalVision focuses solely on optimizing the brain's visual processing.

RevitalVision is the only FDA-cleared product for children age 9+ and adults with amblyopia (lazy eye) and is proven effective in improving vision in multiple eye diseases and vision impairments. It has also just been approved for two new unique USA CPT reimbursement codes by the AMA for the treatment of amblyopia.

RevitalVision was founded in 2019 by Yair Yahav (CEO), and Yogev Shamay (CTO). They are located in Modi'in, Israel and have 10 employees. To date, the company has raised $3 million and is currently raising more capital to scale up, with a primary focus on the U.S market.

NovaSight

NovaSight is a medical device company with a mission to prevent vision impairments among pediatric patients using eye tracking-based technology in novel therapeutics, diagnostic, and preventive solutions. The CureSight™ amblyopia treatment system is designed to replace traditional eye patching. The treatment is carried out while the patient watches his or her favourite streamed content from the comfort of their home. For visual diagnostics, the company is developing the EyeSwift®PRO eye tracking-based vision diagnostic device that screens for multiple vision impairments within seconds and can be used by any trained individual. Specially designed for children, the EyeSwiftPRO requires minimal patient cooperation. NovaSight is also in the process of developing TrackSight™, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for myopia prevention and visual health monitoring. TrackSight is designed for use by children on laptops and tablets for both educational and leisure purposes as well as adults at the workplace for objective eye fatigue and dry eye monitoring.

EyeSwift®PRO. Credit: NovaSight

NovaSight was founded in 2016 by Ran Yam (CEO) and Prof. Dan Oz (CTO). They have 22 employees and are located in Airport City. NovaSight’s management and scientific advisory board are composed of experienced executives, researchers, and key opinion leaders in the field of pediatric vision care.

CU Control Lenses by Opticana

In 2000, there were about 1.4 billion people in the world who suffered from myopia (nearsightedness). According to estimates, in 2050 this number is expected to reach 4.8 billion, which is about 50% of the world's population. Why is there an increase in myopia? What changed? The new world has created a new reality and changed the life habits of millions of people as we have transitioned to the digital age. This new digital lifestyle with exposure to screens, computers, smartphones and televisions on a daily basis, results in changes in far vision and creates nearsightedness. Recent studies show that several main factors can lead to myopia among children - excessive use of screens, dim lighting, little time outside the classroom and reduced exposure to daylight, a lack of sleeping hours and reading at a distance. But how does myopia affect our health and quality of life? It can be related to a variety of medical complications like retinal detachments, glaucoma, cataracts, and changes in the optic disc. Moreover, if it is not treated it can affect a decrease in the functioning of learning abilities, social and occupational difficulties and challenges, and damage to the quality of life. Using advanced technology, CU Control has created an effective treatment for myopia and prevention of vision deterioration in children aged 6-16 using eyeglasses. Their lenses can slow down the rate of development of myopia and reduce the elongation of the eyeball. The CU Control lenses have power reduction, starting from the center of the lens, where there is maximum power and prevention up to the edge of the lens. The reduction works circularly and in all directions of the lens. The circular prescription reduction technology changes the positions of the focus points to match the curvature of the retina precisely. Thanks to this technology, the aesthetic result is also better, and the lenses are thinner and give a high-level aesthetic appearance. The treatment is safe, effective, and easy and comfortable for children.

CU Control Lenses. Credit: Opticana

Opticana was founded in 1988 by Meir and Sarit Rassin and provides the most advanced optometry services in Israel. As innovation is one of the company’s core values, they are always keeping up to date with technological changes in Israel and abroad in order to stand at the forefront of progress.

CooperVision Israel

CooperVision is committed to helping people around the world see better every day. Through scientific and technological innovation, operational excellence, and close working relationships with eye care professionals, CooperVision has helped improve the vision of millions and become a trusted global leader in the contact lens industry.

The company designs and manufactures highly specialized contact lenses for the management of myopia and other indications. As no two eyes and no two people are the same, providing vision correction contact lenses should be no different. And so, CooperVision Israel is committed to providing a better quality of life through vision correction solutions. CooperVision Israel’s expertise is in producing contact lenses for every case and to fit every need, whether Multifocal, Toric, Keratoconus & Irregular corneas, Therapeutic & Baby lenses, Cosmetic, Prosthetic, Scleral, GP lenses, or custom designed.

CooperVision Product. Credit: CooperVision

CooperVision Israel was developed with the Acquisition of Soflex in 2016 and is located in Northern Israel and has 120 employees in Israel. They launched the first FDA-approved product for myopia management 4 years ago - MiSight 1-day contact lenses and continue to contribute to the field of myopia management through professional support, accreditations, and more approved products.