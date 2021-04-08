WhiteSource, an Israeli AppSec startup developing open source security and management software, secures $75 million in Series D funding from Pitango Growth. Existing investors M12, Susquehanna Growth Equity, and 83North also participated in the round.

Identifying attacks and QA

WhiteSource’s product automates the entire open source process, starting from identifying components, alerting to vulnerabilities and providing remediation, through licensing and policy based risk analysis, as well as performing QA.

Development teams can seamlessly use the platform to monitor, report, and manage open source processes. According to the numbers, the company has quintupled new customers over the past 3 years, enjoying 800% increase in revenue.

"Application security needs have gone beyond just detection to include continuous prioritization and prevention, as demonstrated by recent software supply chain attacks," said Rami Sass, Co-Founder and CEO of WhiteSource. "This investment brings us closer to creating a future where the cycle of application delivery is always a step ahead of any security risk, and where developers are easily equipped with code they can trust."

WhiteSource was founded in 2011 by Ron Rymon, Azi Cohen, and Rami Sass. This round brings the company’s raised capital to $125 million to date.