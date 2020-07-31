While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many global events to cancel or at the very least, move to Zoom, Asia’s biggest annual international biotechnology conference, “BIO Asia-Taiwan 2020”, went off without a hitch last week, bringing together thousands of people both in physical and digital form. The Tapei Taiwan-based conference celebrated its 16th gathering, with the addition of being the first large-scale international conference since the outbreak, hosting senior executives from leading market leaders, and investors from around the world.

BioTech strengthens the bond between Israel & Taiwan

The conference opened with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s strong words of advancement, specifically related to the island country’s rising Biotech industry, as she expects that through powerful business collaborations the Taiwan Biotech industry could achieve annual production volume of $34 billion, which is a sharp increase compared to the current value.

Usually, when talking Israeli innovation, cyber tends to get a lot of attention. However, during the international conference, Israel’s biotech ecosystem was the one that stood out, attracting a lot of curious eyes and ears awaiting a whole day devoted strictly to learning about the impactful tech coming from the Startup Nation. The Israel Day seminar, titled “The Israeli Secret”, focused on better understanding the formula that has made the Israeli high-tech ecosystem so powerful, as well as further strengthening the share of innovation between the two countries.

“Taiwan and Israel are working hard to push and collaborate on digital health”, said Johnsee Lee, Chairman of Taiwan BIO (Biotechnology Innovation Organization) Industry Organization, the co-organizers of the largest annual bio conference in Asia.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen with the countries representatives that participated in Bio Asia-Taiwan 2020, and Representative of Israel Economic & Cultural Office in Taiwan Mr. Omer Caspi. Credit: Tsilil Lahav

10 Israeli start-ups attended Bio Asia-Taiwan 2020. These companies were selected to participate in Taiwan's innovation program IP² LaunchPad that was launched earlier this year by i2i. The Israeli companies were represented in the physical conference in Taipei by innovation to Industry (i2i), a tech ecosystem builder that supports and connects innovation stakeholders in Taiwan. In addition, the Israeli companies had virtual booths that attracted thousands of visitors, they held pitching sessions with strategic partners and potential investors, coordinated meetings and continued to promote exposure and penetration of their business operations in Taiwan in particular, and in Asia markets in general.

“We are encouraging more collaborations by connecting more Taiwanese companies with Israeli technology in different stages. This is why we are so happy with this IP2 Launchpad project by i2i – it creates yet another very important bridge between our two countries and economies for more companies to follow,” said Tslil Lahav Head of Israel Economic & Trade Mission in Taipei.

As part of the IP² LaunchPad program, BIO Asia-Taiwan 2020 was introduced to 10 Israeli companies that focus efforts in the medical biotechnology industry:

Tenuto Medical - Early Detection of Cancer & Tumor Classification; ViruNet - Real Time COVID-19 Patient Progress Tracking; Libra@Home - VR to Improve Rehabilitation Outcomes; Resymmetry - Personalizing Seating Movement for Health & Quality of Life; PathKeeper Surgical - Simplifying Navigation-Guided Surgery; Well-Beat - Treatment Adherence in Chronic Patients; 6Degrees - Enabling individuals, that have lost fine motor skills, full access to the digital world; Venovision - Contactless Patient Monitoring Platform; EZMEMS - Edge Multi Sensing; EcoFusion - Chronic Condition Management - Enhancing Treatment Engagement & Adherence.

Dr. Gary Gong, Chairman of i2i, said: "The official launch of our innovation program IP² LaunchPad for Israeli companies was the trigger to a new level of business and innovation collaborations between Israel and Taiwan and connecting Israeli start-ups and leading Taiwanese companies. Despite the global pandemic, we are working in a variety of channels to provide Israeli companies with a platform for penetrating and expanding their operations in Asian markets. Participation in the conference was a rare opportunity to reach out to strategic partners and global investors during this period of time and it resulted in significant exposure to Israeli companies and meetings with strategic partners and investors."

This latest exhibit of Israeli innovation joins a long list of countries and tech hubs promoting Israeli technological partnership admiration. Just a couple of weeks ago, we witnessed China's Nanjing Tech Week host a similar "Israel Day", connections like these enable Israeli innovation to be a key tool in the global infrastructure.