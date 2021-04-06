Over the years, Group 11 has positioned itself as a leading US based FinTech venture capital firm with incredible portfolio of category-defining and Israeli-related companies such as SunBit, TripActions, Tipalti, Papaya Global, Next Insurance, EquityBee and LiliBank to name a few.

Making sense of US real estate financing

Dovi Frances, Group 11’s founder wanted to give stage to early stage founders who have just recently launched their company and have yet to gain media attention - and so the 'Group 11 NextGen Series’ initiative was born.

We retained world-renown Tech Vlogger Hillel Fuld as well as top-notch Videographer Joseph Goldsmith, we then published a social media post asking founders to apply for a chance to be featured in our NextGen Series, and from dozens of applicants chose twelve founders whom we thought have a unique story to share.

These are their stories...

The third company to be featured in the series is USA-Mortgages. Maya Feuer talks about the company and how it targets international investors looking to get financing for real estate investments in the US.

USA-Mortgages was founded by Maya, Saul Kramer, and Uri Yarden.

Watch Hillel’s interview with Maya below.