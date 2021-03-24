Over the years, Group 11 has positioned itself as a leading US based FinTech venture capital firm with incredible portfolio of category-defining and Israeli-related companies such as SunBit, TripActions, Tipalti, Papaya Global, Next Insurance, EquityBee and LiliBank to name a few.

Making Volunteering Sexy

Dovi Frances, Group 11’s founder wanted to give stage to early stage founders who have just recently launched their company and have yet to gain media attention - and so the 'Group 11 NextGen Series’ initiative was born.

We retained world-renown Tech Vlogger Hillel Fuld as well as top-notch Videographer Joseph Goldsmith, we then published a social media post asking founders to apply for a chance to be featured in our NextGen Series, and from dozens of applicants chose twelve founders whom we thought have a unique story to share.

These are their stories...

The second company to be featured at Group 11’s NextGen Series is Vee which was co-founded in May2021 by May Piamenta. That’s right. It was founded in May by May.

Vee is a platform for corporates to support and promote employee corporate responsibility. Using Vee’s mobile app, employees can register for activities, give feedback about activities, and see all activities and other employees involved.

Watch Hillel’s interview with May below.