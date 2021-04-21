Over the years, Group 11 has positioned itself as a leading US based FinTech venture capital firm with incredible portfolio of category-defining and Israeli-related companies such as SunBit, TripActions, Tipalti, Papaya Global, Next Insurance, EquityBee and LiliBank to name a few.

Streamlining the collection process.

Dovi Frances, Group 11’s founder wanted to give stage to early stage founders who have just recently launched their company and have yet to gain media attention - and so the 'Group 11 NextGen Series’ initiative was born.

We retained world-renown Tech Vlogger Hillel Fuld as well as top-notch Videographer Joseph Goldsmith, we then published a social media post asking founders to apply for a chance to be featured in our NextGen Series, and from dozens of applicants chose twelve founders whom we thought have a unique story to share.

The 4th company in the series is Gaviti, a company using bleeding edge technologies to help companies keep the cash coming. They reduce your DSO (Days Sales Outstanding) by using a fully automated and audited collection process.