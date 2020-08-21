American software company Netskope, a provider of cloud and data-security solutions for businesses, announced the opening of a new data center in the heart of the Startup Nation’s tech hub, Tel Aviv. The expansion of the company’s NewEdge network into Israel will further support the Netskope global community of customers by increasing the infrastructure, providing low latency, improved service performance for the Israeli ecosystem and multinational customers based in the country.

As organizations continue to balance the remote or hybrid-office workforce, they are relying on cloud-based solutions to seamlessly bridge the gap from office to home for their employees. With 20% of users moving sensitive data among multiple cloud apps and services, businesses must continue to prioritize security during this era of rapid digital transformation.

"Since the Tel Aviv data center went live, average latency from in-region users to NewEdge has been reduced to less than 5ms. This translates into faster downloads, quicker page load times, plus overall improved cloud and SaaS application performance," said Jason Hofmann, VP of Platform Architecture and Services at Netskope.

Netskope NewEdge delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure based on advanced application and network optimization technologies and processes. As a private cloud network, NewEdge optimizes connectivity with its resilient global architecture, which is directly peered with major providers, mitigating the challenge of the public internet. This enhances the overall user experience, resulting in a better web, cloud, and private application performance for most Netskope customers.

The Netskope Security Cloud, delivered on NewEdge, provides visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. By combining next-generation SWG capabilities, high-performance CASB, Cloud Security Posture Management, zero-trust network access, and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection.

"NewEdge is by far the world's highest-performing security private cloud network and this roll-out exemplifies how Netskope is bringing its data protection and security services to every corner of the globe," notes Hofmann.