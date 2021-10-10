The ongoing battle of global tech giants over the hearts of Israeli developers intensifies. Following both Google and Intel’s recent announcement that they will be christening new R&D centers in Israel, it’s now Microsoft’s turn. The Windows company reported plans to open no-less than 5 (yes you heard it right) new R&D centers in Israel.

Thousands of new hires over the next 4 years

Microsoft (or more precisely “Microsoft Israel R&D) announced it will open a new 270,000 square foot campus in Tel Aviv and a new 183,000 sq. ft research and development center in Herzliya, adjacent to the existing monster campus. Additionally, both new centers combined will look to hire more than 2,000 new employees. This report is joined by news of new R&D centers to be opened in Jerusalem and Be’er Sheva -- while the 5th location has yet to be determined.

According to Microsoft, the company plans to double its Israel based roster from 2,000 to nearly 4,500 over the next 4 years. These new hires will join the new centers as well as the existing locations in Herzliya, Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Nazareth.

Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Microsoft’s Israel R&D Center says: “The establishment of the new development sites, along with the recruitment of thousands of new employees in Israel, is proof of Microsoft’s commitment and confidence in our technological impact and talented workforce. This expansion will help us grow, retain, and recruit the most talented people to build the most cutting-edge solutions. We want Microsoft to be accessible to any candidate no matter where they live, so establishing campuses in Jerusalem and Beer Sheva is especially significant."

As mentioned before, Microsoft is not the first tech giant, and probably not the last, to take a stab at hiring and cultivating the brightest of Israeli hardware and software developers. Market leaders like Amazon, Facebook, Google, and others have already joined the battle, along with ranks being filled throughout Israel’s thriving startup ecosystem. In short, the future looks bright and interesting.