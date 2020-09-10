Israeli startup metadata.io, developer of AI-powered B2B marketing platform, announced the completion of a $6.5 million Series A funding round. The investment was led by Resolute Ventures, with participation from York IE, Greycroft, and Stormbreakers; Eloqua founder, Mark Organ, Segment founder Ilya Volodarsky, and other private investors.

Create campaigns with AI

Metadata.io developed a system that connects to its customers’ CRM and marketing automation systems, analyzes converted leads, and reverse engineers the data - learning everything about the people and the organizations where they work.

The company boasts an enormous database of 1.5 billion profiles of users that can be tapped by users of the company’s platform, MetaMatch, to find potential customers. The only thing users need to do is connect their Facebook, LinkedIn, and Salesforce profiles to the platform - this will create a targeted campaign based on predetermined parameters.

Metadata’s system can create AI-powered marketing campaigns, where the company implements its creatives, target crowd, marketing videos, and photos into the AI system, which then forms an optimal campaign based on the company’s needs.

CEO Gil Allouche told TechCrunch that the Coronavirus outbreak “significantly” increased demand in the company’s product. Further noting that B2B companies still need to reach clientele, where the traditional tools of face-to-face meetings and events have been taken off the table - accelerating demand for automation.

Metadata was founded in 2015 by Asaf Shilat, Gil Allouche, Yan Manevich. Based on Pitchbook, the company has raised $15 million to-date, including the most recent round. The company’s product is already on the market, with leaders like Zoom, Pendo, Drift, Udacity, and Vonage already taking advantage of the smart marketing technology.