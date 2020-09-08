Today (Tuesday), Israeli MedTech company MeMed Diagnostics, which develops data-backed blood tests able to distinguish bacterial from viral infections, announced a strategic partnership with multinational Italian biotechnology company DiaSorin, which specializes in immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics research. According to the partnership, the Italian BioTech company will market globally the Israeli company’s product MeMed BV blood test as part of its proprietary LIAISON analyzer platforms.

A pioneer in the field of host immune response, MeMed developed MeMed BV, a technology that integrates machine learning with measurements of three key host-immune proteins: tumor necrosis factor-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL), interferon-gamma induced protein-10 (IP-10), and C-reactive protein (CRP). The MeMed solution enables physicians to differentiate accurately between bacterial and viral infections, thus supporting fast and better-informed treatment and patient management decisions.

Dr. Eran Eden, MeMed’s CEO and co-founder, added: “We’re excited to partner with DiaSorin, a global leader in specialty, high-medical value diagnostics, and ideally placed to accelerate the reach of our MeMed BV test. This partnership will fast-track access to MeMed BV, helping clinicians to better manage patients and potentially leading to better outcomes and cost savings for the healthcare system. It is also well aligned with our commercial strategy, complementing our direct sales approach via our platform MeMed Key. We look forward to working closely with the DiaSorin team to help improve patient outcomes worldwide.”

Throughout the centuries, distinguishing between bacterial and viral infections in an accurate way has stumped healthcare providers. The standard practice of medical history findings, along with other medical tests have proven to be insufficient, providing incomplete answers to dire questions. Failing to recognize the trigger of infection may significantly alter the whole trajectory of patient care and treatment, including but not limited to the inappropriate use of antimicrobials that contribute to the growing global threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. The strategic partnership will help streamline MeMed’s product throughout DiaSorin’s European healthcare channels, as well as planning integration into the Biotech company’s US operations.

This puts MeMed’s solution at the forefront of testing after it was extensively developed and validated by the Israeli MedTech company in cooperation with academic centers and other commercial partners. In an effort to transform patient management, MeMed leverages real-world data from over 15,000 patients, in addition to multinational, double-blind clinical studies, showing over 90% sensitivity and specificity (NPV>98%) in differentiating bacterial vs viral infections. MeMed BV has received the CE mark and has been approved by the Israel Ministry of Health.

"I’m really proud that DiaSorin is the first company to partner with MeMed for the scale-up of this novel test. This is an absolute breakthrough from a clinical standpoint, also considering the importance of reaching the most accurate and informed decisions for our patients during these difficult times,” said Mr. Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin. “We are excited to have the chance to incorporate a new, cutting-edge test in our menu, making this new innovative technology available to our customers worldwide".

MeMed was founded in 2009 by CEO Dr. Eran Eden and CTO/Chairman of the Board Dr. Kfir Oved. The company's headquarters are based in Haifa's innovation hub.