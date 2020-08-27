Israeli data company TipRanks, which uses data-backed insight to provide financial analysis rankings, announced that it’s teaming up with online broker Markets.com to make quantitative investing available to retail investors.

The broker is the first to integrate TipRanks' Quantitative Strategy Builder onto its platform. The tool opens up the world of financial algorithm technology, which is usually only available to banks and hedge funds. By adding TipRanks’ quant strategies to Markets.com offerings, customers receive instant access to automated stock portfolio management, erasing the need for coding or quant investing knowledge.

Uri Gruenbaum, CEO of TipRanks said "I'm delighted to expand our partnership with Markets.com. With the launch of our Quantitative Strategy Builder on their platform, their clients have access to a ground-breaking investment product that offers a new way to invest. Like all our products, it is easy to use and levels the playing field for investors."

Using the Quant Strategy Builder, investors can create and back test portfolios in three easy steps. Real-time notifications and regular rebalancing ensure investors are on top of performance and can easily manage their investments.

The Quant Strategy Builder is the newest addition to Markets.com which already partners with TipRanks to offer advanced research based on big data such as the Analyst Forecast Center, hedge fund activity, news analysis, and more. All experts giving financial advice are measured and ranked so investors get data-driven insights.

Joe Rundle, CEO of Markets.com said "We couldn't be happier with this partnership and are very excited about what it means for our growing retail investor community. Thanks to TipRanks, our quantitative-based portfolio builder lets retail investors tap into the kind of technology and data that's used by the biggest banks and hedge funds to maximize returns."