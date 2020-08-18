The aesthetics industry has seen steady growth over the past decade, not only has the rise of social media made more and more people feel a bit self-conscious about themselves but actually the technological side has experienced major advancements as well, making more medical aesthetics treatments accessible.

Israeli MedTech company Lumenis Ltd., which is a global leader in energy-based medical solutions for aesthetic, surgical, and ophthalmic applications, announced the launch of the company’s latest innovation, the NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology. The platform introduces a breakthrough in personalized non-invasive RF body treatments to match the unique needs of every patient.

"One size doesn't fit all. That's why we revolutionized the NuEra Tight," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "We recognized the need for the next level solution in non-invasive body treatments, which led us to create a device that tailors treatment specifically for a particular condition and body area. We developed FocalRF to accurately target various skin conditions throughout the procedure, resulting in a treatment that is as unique as your patients."

The NuEra Tight with FocalRF provides physicians with a non-invasive tool for aesthetic patients, accounting for clinical indications and specific body areas, all in one device. The company also provides an easy-to-use interface that offers a wide array of accompanying products that help ensure the critical therapeutic temperature throughout the procedure, a comprehensive customization tool, and more. This way aesthetic physicians can give their customers a full tailored treatment based on their body’s distinctive needs.

"Radio Frequency treatments are among the most requested aesthetic therapies today," said Macrene Alexiades-Armenakas, MD, PhD, FAAD, Clinical Dermatologist, Laser Surgeon and Researcher Dermatologist, New York. "NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology is highly customizable with a wide selection of frequencies and handpieces that deliver fast, comfortable and non-invasive treatments. This results in my patients' achieving their desired improved appearance, while ensuring safety and efficacy. This device is painless yet effective in body contouring, a game-changer for my patients."



The product is set to hit the U.S. in August, with the Europe, Asia, and Middle East launch set for later this year. Lumenis was founded in the early 90’s, and is headquartered in Israel.