Six months after its last round, Israeli startup Lightspin, which was founded by security experts and White Hat hackers, announces the closing of a $16 million Series A. The round was led by Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from existing investor Ibex Investors.

“Receiving this recognition from Dell Technologies Capital, a preeminent investor in startups that are revolutionizing the cloud security space such as Zscaler, Netskope, Twistlock and Redlock, and Ibex Investors, who invested in Dome9, is a strong endorsement for Lightspin’s cutting-edge approach,” said Vladi Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder at Lightspin.

The “White Hats” securing your cloud

The Lightspin platform -- which was founded by security experts and White Hats -- enables cloud security teams to detect, prioritize, and remediate security issues during configuration. Lightspin has developed a contextual cloud security platform for cloud-native first and Kubernetes environments. The platform provides a full contextual view of all cloud assets and relationships, maps the potential attack paths, and prioritizes and remediates the most critical security issues from build to runtime.

credit: Lightspin

Nicole Priel, Partner at Ibex Investors, said, “Lightspin has demonstrated exceptional growth and technical innovation using graph-based algorithms to effectively protect cloud and Kubernetes environments, all while relieving security owners of alert fatigue. We are delighted to continue supporting Lightspin in their journey to provide real value to customers while maintaining an open-source repository for the broader community.”

Founded in 2020, the Israeli startup has raised $20 million to date. The company employs a highly diversified staff of 20 people split between offices in the U.S. and Israel. The company has been highlighted for its efforts to close the gender gap. Among its customers, we find more than a few Fortune 500 companies and Israeli startup powerhouses -- including Rapyd, Gett, Imperva, in addition to a number of FinTech Unicorns.