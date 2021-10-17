Israeli startup LetsTok, which is developing a video platform for influencers and content creators, has secured $1.5 million in Pre-Seed funding. The announcement didn’t state who led the round, but noted that it included investors from both Israel and Hong Kong.

Whatever you need for content creating

LetsTok operates in the growing field of creators' economy, enabling content creators from around the world to generate stable revenue streams and strengthen relationships with their most valuable asset - their followers. The platform, launched in late 2020, leverages AI technologies to allow influencers and opinion leaders to connect with their fans in a Marketplace format for personalized advice, counseling, and guidance.

According to Udi Yadin, co-founder of LetsTok, young people today want to be content creators and influencers to experience fulfillment and financial independence. Until recently, content creators had only two ways to monetize their work: advertisements and sponsorships. But now a whole new world of options is at their fingertips. We are entering the field of creators' economy just in time, and already, with the launch of our platform in the US and Hong Kong, we have gathered a significant number of talents and influencers on our platform, which is attracting both young and old audiences. This market is set to explode in the next few years, and LetsTok will be there just in time to experience significant growth."

LetsTok was founded by serial entrepreneurs Udi Yadin and Amir Geva, who have previously founded and managed technology companies, including stor.ai. With this new round of capital, the company intends to further develop its video platform, expand its product line, deepen its technology, and expand marketing activities in two new markets, the U.S. and Hong Kong.