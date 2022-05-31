Kryptomon, the living NFT-powered Play-and-Earn gaming project combining Pokemon, Tamagotchi, and CryptoKitties, close a $10 million Series A round led by NFX with participation from PLAYSTUDIOS ($MYPS), Griffin Gaming Partners, Tal Ventures, and Vikram Pandit, former CEO of Citigroup.

Gaming galore

There is no game quite like it on the market today. Kryptomon gives gamers a Play-and-Earn platform while emphasizing the all-encompassing gaming universe and rich storytelling seen in classic AAA titles. Moreover, Kryptomon introduced to the world the living NFT concept. Adding the features missing in the Pokemon game and giving players asset ownership to create a working parallel economy and society, Kryptomon combines the immersive nature of Pokemon with innovative blockchain technology seen in games like Axie Infinity; it reimagines blockchain-based gaming, creating an interactive Metaverse via collectible, living NFT creatures in a community-centred world.

As the first living-NFT game integrating real-world gaming with Metaverse capabilities, Kryptomon is merging nostalgic appeal with modern gaming. Players can discover NFTs, $KMON tokens, and in-game additions through monthly augmented reality treasure hunts; Kryptomon “trainers” can sell, trade, and mint NFTs directly through its native KMarket NFT marketplace after buying their initial creature. As Gigi Levy Weiss, General Partner at NFX said, “Kryptomon has the potential to make an impressive mark on the Metaverse and the Play-and-Earn gaming ecosystem.”

Since its inception, the Kryptomon community has grown to nearly 500 thousand followers across its social media feeds, sold its most expensive NFT egg worth $49,700, and generated $13 million worth of NFT transactions in under 5 months. Moreover, Playstation's former CTO has joined their advisory board. With the new capital from the current funding round, Kryptomon will expand its Play-and-Earn mechanics, continue to develop the game platform and calibre beyond its Stage 1 (which launched this past February) and will focus on the next stage of gameplay implementations, including a combat system. They are hoping to continue to scale the platform to be an immersive world with truly unprecedented blockchain technology.

Kryptomon was founded in 2021 by Umberto Canessa Cerchi (CEO). Bartolomeo De Vitis works as the company’s COO, Chris Ciszak is the CTO, Tomer (Warschauer) Nuni is the CMO, and Amit Peled is the CSO.