High Tech on the Low hosted by Jordan Kastrinsky, is on a mission to make high tech accessible to the world. In my podcast, I explore the many different facets of the world of high tech from development to marketing, to sales, to entrepreneurship and more! With society turning ever more towards technological solutions to make processes more efficient and secure, it is important, now more than ever, that we unite the high-tech sector's collective resources under one roof to reap the benefits of this knowledge-sharing. There is so much opportunity out there to grow within the industry that we must provide the tools through which to do so.

In the high-tech industry, people can often be divided between non-technical and more technical specialties. As part of these divisions, there are those technical experts in charge of the actual solution development and business professionals who help with the actual go-to-market strategy of the product. In his role as Chief Engineering Officer for Skai (formerly Kenshoo), Nir Feldman has to balance both hats, understanding what clients need for a better product and translating that into actual technical features.

Skai, based out of Tel Aviv, has developed a platform that includes a suite of data-driven products for brands to make better predictions and improve strategic planning. The platform enables advanced market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing, and result measurement using machine-learning algorithms and proprietary NLP to map the ever-changing consumer journey. Nir has been a part of the company since starting in 2012 as Director of R&D in Search Engine Marketing.



Having moved between the corporate world at HP to the startup world, Nir values the dynamic character of startups, which allows him to take a more lead role in shaping the company's growth trajectory. Since beginning with the company, he has had to wear many different hats, some client-facing, which are not always typical of a purely technical role, especially in larger companies. This has allowed him to truly understand and assess how to fix critical issues and lead new feature adoption while working alongside the CTO and development teams. Of course, he needs the right people to enact the vision, so for him, finding the talent that can be the foundation for R&D processes, which is critical for any software venture, is the key to the company's success.