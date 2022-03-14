High Tech on the Low hosted by Jordan Kastrinsky, is on a mission to make high tech accessible to the world. In my podcast, I explore the many different facets of the world of high tech from development to marketing, to sales, to entrepreneurship and more! With society turning ever more towards technological solutions to make processes more efficient and secure, it is important, now more than ever, that we unite the high-tech sector's collective resources under one roof to reap the benefits of this knowledge-sharing. There is so much opportunity out there to grow within the industry that we must provide the tools through which to do so.

Let’s put it plainly: the world is warming, humans are putting out much more pollution, namely air pollution, than ever before, and we need solutions to help us. This has been known for the last several decades. Yet, interestingly enough, climate tech solutions, as known in the startup and high-tech industry, have only become popular in the last few years. Even a decade ago, many VCs and strategic investors were not directly focused on climate tech, and we could say, it was not necessarily an attractive sector. So why did Ran Korber, CEO and Founder of BreezoMeter, decide to go down that path?

“I was looking for where I was going to raise my family, and I couldn’t find any data on the local regions, how the air was, that’s data that the state doesn’t have and what they do have is more for long term urbanization projections.” Ran saw with concern the increasing levels of air pollution in the world and wanted to keep his family safe from it. In doing so, he realized that he could apply his environmental engineering background to solve a much larger problem in understanding air conditions not otherwise mapped by national state actors. Using a novel concept, environmental intelligence, Ran would be able to combat the effects of climate change, by first providing insights on how to best manage it. Moreover, he realized that the data he would accrue was much more about health and safety than simply the environment: knowing the air you breathe, helps you know your health.

Understanding the need for this data, Ran went to work in developing BreezoMeter. Even before having a full product, the UN pegged his startup as one of the leading climate tech solutions of our time. With the frequency of wildfires growing in places like California, for example, or additional toxins and smog in the air due to motor pollution, how do we know when it is a good idea to go outside? Or how do we know the type of HVAC filters needed in buildings to keep us healthy? These are the new realities we are having to deal with. BreezoMeter provides accurate, localized data so that people can have an accurate measure of the air quality around them and anticipate potentially hazardous environmental situations.

Today, Ran sees BreezoMeter developing even more advanced solutions to help address climate change. He also knows that no matter what, turning a blind eye to our climate reality would be a mistake. “We have to grow and adapt to this world; climate tech is key for our existence.”