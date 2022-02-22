High Tech on the Low hosted by Jordan Kastrinsky, is on a mission to make high tech accessible to the world. In my podcast, I explore the many different facets of the world of high tech from development to marketing, to sales, to entrepreneurship and more! With society turning ever more towards technological solutions to make processes more efficient and secure, it is important, now more than ever, that we unite the high-tech sector's collective resources under one roof to reap the benefits of this knowledge-sharing. There is so much opportunity out there to grow within the industry that we must provide the tools through which to do so.

Is blockchain technology the future of world financial and commercial structures? Why should I care about NFTs beyond the art craze? Is decentralized finance (DeFi) going to win out or be outperformed by central banks and governments creating their own cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies? It’s hard to say at this nascent stage of the whole development of what has recently been termed as web3 or the next evolution of the internet. But what is certain is that web3 is here for the long haul.

An accomplished investment trader and developer, Meirav Harel first entered the blockchain and web3 space after finishing her previous role at Bank Leumi. There she combined her skills as a developer and investment banker to lead the development of LeumiTrade, the bank’s award-winning trading platform. Her time spent developing LeumiTrade gave her the tools to understand the world of digital finance and see it as a new frontier in commerce and general global processes. Meirav describes the potential behind blockchain as an unprecedented technological shift whose trajectory will largely depend on how humans adapt to it and use it.

“For the first time you and I can create money, that’s crazy,” Meirav adds during our recent session, “what that means is that banks and governments are losing control of how you deal with currency, not to mention transfers and exchanges.” Cryptocurrencies' promise lies in its decentralization, the fact that users control their ‘cash flow’ and are not subject to direct government oversight or bureaucratic measures. This is characteristic of the new web3 and blockchain developments, essentially the ability to verify goods, transactions, etc. without the need of a centralized authority. Understanding that potential is key for most entrepreneurs who are interested in the space because seeing how your given solution can be adapted or even made entirely to fit in this ecosystem could forever change your business mindset.

Today, Meirav lectures, consults, and mentors at leading international financial and academic institutions in Taiwan, Poland, Monaco, the U.S., South Africa, Israel, and other countries. She often is invited to lecture and advise financial regulators and heads of banks, about dealing with the most current developments in fintech. As she promotes blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and web3 to the world, she still understands the threats and obstacles that exist. Namely, one concern she has pertains to the decentralized aspect of blockchain and cryptocurrency being threatened by attempts to centralize it.

“We see countries like China and Russia, trying to centralize the whole system, what’s next? Will this win? Who knows, but it sure is interesting and begs the question how will the rest of us respond.”