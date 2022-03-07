High Tech on the Low hosted by Jordan Kastrinsky, is on a mission to make high tech accessible to the world. In my podcast, I explore the many different facets of the world of high tech from development to marketing, to sales, to entrepreneurship and more! With society turning ever more towards technological solutions to make processes more efficient and secure, it is important, now more than ever, that we unite the high-tech sector's collective resources under one roof to reap the benefits of this knowledge-sharing. There is so much opportunity out there to grow within the industry that we must provide the tools through which to do so.

In growing an international brand like Fiverr, Liron, now Head of Global Brand at Fiverr, has seen how building a community of users takes time and can require re-evaluating your strategy constantly. Whether it’s honing in on different messages for different audiences or working to retain existing customers, how your brand communicates with the client base is key. At the end of the day, Liron sees branding as conveying the company’s value that creates real-world impact. “At Fiverr, I have talked with people who have changed their lives with our platform, people earn their livings with us, it’s incredibly powerful.”

When you’re developing a company, you need to understand what your brand offers its customers. Without understanding your own values, message, and how you stack up compared to your competition, you will not be able to create a reason for customers to engage with you. Liron Smadja has grown with Fiverr over the last nine years since transitioning from studying law and working as a producer at an animation lab and draws on a range of experiences when leading brand development. For him, building a brand means relying on the three Cs of branding for guiding his strategy: customer, competition, consistency.

To know your customer is to set yourself up for success. When an entrepreneur creates a solution, it is typically one that he or she has intimate knowledge about from their own experience. Yet, what Liron suggests many entrepreneurs fail to grasp is this: is it a problem for everyone else, and, if so, how is it a problem for them? Answering this question is key for creating a brand value that sticks with customers and creates brand salience or the idea that your brand will resonate over multiple channels with the customer.

Still, no successful branding strategy can come without understanding your competition and being consistent. The competition can set the tone for your business. As Liron adds, he believes every person should ask: What do you do that’s so innovative and that sets you apart from your competition? Fleshing this out in your brand positioning and messaging will help you find your own niche within the ecosystem. Then, being consistent on how you push these messages over different marketing channels will grow and support your brand.