Gal Rotman began his journey in the tech world by first gaining experience in various tech companies so he could understand the multi-faceted nature of the industry. After all, how could he make an impact in tech without seeing how it works from the inside? After finishing his service in an elite IDF special forces unit, Gal entered the tech workforce and spent several years bouncing around between sales, finance, marketing, and other positions. His goal was simple: expose himself to as much tech as possible, gain insights, and then apply them when he set out on his own course.

When he and his former army teammates finally came together in 2018/2019 to form a venture, they credited all the knowledge they had accrued in preparing them for their journey’s challenges. Inevitably, like any true impact entrepreneur, they decided to address a problem that was close to their hearts and one they had been acutely aware of since their time in the army. As fitness and wellness fanatics, they wanted to solve the existing problem of how people both learn, engage with, and receive feedback from online sports and wellness classes. Mind you, they were trying to deal with this problem even pre-COVID, which, in and of itself, was challenging considering the market had yet to swallow the virtual workout pill.

So, in a market that had yet to fully wrap its head around how people could workout or attend wellness classes online, Gal and his team were already plowing forward, analyzing, and predicting market trends, and making a play at helping with the gradual digitization of workouts. Selling this idea to investors was no easy task, however. As many people thought workouts could never go online, the team struggled to convince potential supporters, but eventually found some opportunities for success, raising millions of dollars from notable investors such as Welltech Ventures.

Now, a few years later, Sency is growing rapidly in the fitness and wellness domains with hundreds of thousands of people using their apps daily. Of course, COVID helped accelerate the process, but nevertheless, the team’s mix of tech experience, market analysis, and passion for the problem they are solving has pushed Sency’s solution forward. Gal says that the timing for Sency is fantastic, as the market, human behaviour, and accessibility to technology enable them to fulfill the company's vision: Drive every single person to live a more active, healthy, and happy life.