In my podcast, I explore the many different facets of the world of high tech from development to marketing, to sales, to entrepreneurship, all with the goal of collecting key insights on startups for listeners to gain value from this knowledge-sharing. So what did I discover this week?

AI is about to take over everything, or so they say. With recent advancements in the field and the hype surrounding such new tools as Dall-E and ChatGPT, it would seem as though AI is becoming integrated ever more so into our lives and business processes. That being said, AI adoption will take time, yet, in certain industries, it is already being used.

Scopio Labs’ mission is to revolutionize the way medical diagnoses are made by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Erez and his team recognized that traditional medical diagnosis techniques have limitations when it comes to detecting certain conditions and diseases. They believed that by using AI, they could create a more accurate and efficient way of diagnosing medical conditions. “Today, traditional diagnosis techniques through blood analyses, for example, still rely on the naked eye of a highly trained technician, and fewer and fewer people are going into this field, and a microscope,” Erez explains, “it is not scalable and is prone to error.”

Connecting Computational Photography, Hardware, and AI

A main area in which Scopio Labs is making significant progress is in the field of blood analysis. As mentioned above, traditionally, blood tests involve time-consuming processes, often relegated to a lab setting, which can make them inconvenient and expensive for healthcare providers. Likewise, recent figures show fewer people are going into the medical technician field. Since only the highest skilled technicians perform blood tests, the healthcare industry could be in the grips of a manpower crisis soon.

Through combining principles of computational photography, AI, and microscopic hardware, Erez has managed to flip the traditional blood analysis model on its head. Using only a small amount of blood, the Scopio solution is able to detect a wide range of abnormalities and potential health issues in blood samples and allows technicians to do so even remotely. “Imagine, a technician can review samples without coming to the lab, which was never able to be done before,” Erez adds.

The platform helps identify markers for diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, allowing doctors to catch these conditions earlier and start treatment sooner. And, with only a small amount of blood, the platform is able to provide more accurate and comprehensive results than traditional blood tests conducted by highly-skilled technicians. This means that patients can be diagnosed and treated more quickly, improving their outcomes and potentially saving lives, while also making blood testing more efficient and cost-effective for healthcare providers.

Improving Access to Healthcare

One of the key reasons why Scopio Labs' technology is so important for society is its potential to improve access to healthcare. Traditional blood tests require specialized equipment and trained personnel, making them inaccessible to many people, particularly in rural or underserved areas that lack the proper budget. The Scopio solution, however, requires only a small amount of blood and any device that can run the platform, which does not necessarily have to be in a lab. This means that people who may not have access to traditional blood testing services can still get the medical care they need.

Moreover, the adoption of AI in medical diagnosis procedures will make people more likely to survive serious diseases or illnesses. “With our technology, doctors will be able to catch concerning issues sooner,” Erez highlights, which means that overall medical costs, both on the individual and healthcare provider, could be drastically cut as the potential to save lives increases. As more and more healthcare providers recognize the benefits of using technology to improve the accuracy and efficiency of their diagnoses, Scopio Labs has positioned itself at the forefront of the trend, and their blood analysis technology could play a key role in the future of medical care.

The potential impact of Scopio Labs on the medical industry is enormous. The accessibility and affordability of their technology means that more people, regardless of location or income, can access high-quality medical care. By using AI to improve medical diagnosis, the company will help healthcare professionals save lives and improve patient outcomes.