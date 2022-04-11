High Tech on the Low hosted by Jordan Kastrinsky, is on a mission to make high tech accessible to the world. In my podcast, I explore the many different facets of the world of high tech from development to marketing, to sales, to entrepreneurship and more! With society turning ever more towards technological solutions to make processes more efficient and secure, it is important, now more than ever, that we unite the high-tech sector's collective resources under one roof to reap the benefits of this knowledge-sharing. There is so much opportunity out there to grow within the industry that we must provide the tools through which to do so.

“Comedy is simply a funny way of being serious.”

Famed British actor and filmmaker Sir Peter Ustinov’s quote may seem out of place for the context of a tech podcast, but it is actually the descriptor of the very essence of this week’s episode. Eran Fine has worn many hats in his storied career, starting in commercials, moving on to Israeli television production, finally making his way into the realm of tech where he has had the fortunate success of several exits and certifying 22 patents. For Eran, his humour and knack for production in his early years gave him the tools to be able to adopt nuanced perspectives, channel his creativity, and solve issues by creating disruptive technology.

“Trying to solve complicated problems - it’s very similar to the fact that you’re sitting in front of a blank page, whether the question is how do I make you laugh or how do I bring a cyber technology to you solving a big problem.” Nanolock Security, Eran’s latest venture, currently aims to tackle the growing issue of preventing malicious cyber events across industrial Internet of Things (IoT) devices. IoT-connected devices, for those unfamiliar with the term, are classified as non-standard wireless computing devices that connect to a network and can transmit data. Enterprise and Industrial IoT devices are generally those devices used for maintaining a facility and improving a business’ operational efficiency.

In other words, the company ensures the operational integrity of devices like smart meters, EV charging stations, manufacturing machinery, and other critical infrastructure regardless of the origin of the cyber threat. “We came up with a technology that oversees some of the commands happening inside the machine, assuming the front-end, the thing people interact with, will always be breached.” A breach does not necessarily infer that there has been an impact from the breach, simply that there has been some sort of unwanted access. What makes the Nanolock solution truly unique is its removal of the possibility of a breach, instead stating it as a pre-condition. As Eran describes it, the main tenant of the Nanolock protocol is that you cannot trust the adversary or the operator.

As the line between good and bad grows increasingly blurred in the cyber world, the Nanolock solution comes in with the perfect mechanism of zero trust device security. It provides its growing base of international clientele the security they need to sustain operations and avoid any potential harmful fallout due to insider, outsider, or supply chain threats. “There is a notion that you need to protect industrial environments because that has become a war zone for many people.” Israel and other countries have seen increased attacks on civilian infrastructure, not to mention the dozens of private companies and institutions that suffer from similar breaches. As digitization efforts ramp up, and companies establish new protocols, they leave themselves ever more vulnerable to breaches - and that is nothing to laugh about.