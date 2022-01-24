High Tech on the Low hosted by Jordan Kastrinsky, is on a mission to make high tech accessible to the world. In my podcast, I explore the many different facets of the world of high tech from development to marketing, to sales, to entrepreneurship and more! With society turning ever more towards technological solutions to make processes more efficient and secure, it is important, now more than ever, that we unite the high-tech sector's collective resources under one roof to reap the benefits of this knowledge-sharing. There is so much opportunity out there to grow within the industry that we must provide the tools through which to do so.

When we look at high-tech roles, we can often ascertain that the skills needed for the position are often more crucial than the actual name or title. For example, this means that while a person may have never been ahead of operations, product manager, or UI/UX designer, skills in team management, data analysis, and graphic design could be useful. Of course, this is just an example of some useful skills that, while not guaranteeing entrance into high-tech, could actually have more to do with high-tech than one might think. Essentially, this ability to develop cross-over skills could be key for workers around the world trying to enter the high-tech scene.



Benjamin Franck, who began his career in banking back in France with the Edmond de Rothschild Group, knew that when he came to Israel he wanted to move from finance and into startups. He realized that with his background in financial modelling he understood how to analyze large sets of data and draw conclusions from them. With a few more courses under his belt in SQL and other data-related capabilities, Benjamin scored his first job at Yoobic, a Herzliya-based company creating a digital workplace for the deskless workforce. Beginning in data analysis, he soon moved up to product manager, leading the data side of Yoobic’s product development.



Sitting down with Benjamin, I learn the ins and outs of product management. Having basically ‘taught himself’ into product management, Benjamin says part of being a product manager is constantly learning: about the product, team, and new trends in the market. To lead product management, as he describes, often requires uniting disparate elements under one roof to make a productive decision for a product’s development trajectory. And for him, managing the data side of the product means he is often analyzing exact analytics and insights taken from client engagement and other elements to guide new features.