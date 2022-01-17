High Tech on the Low hosted by Jordan Kastrinsky, is on a mission to make high tech accessible to the world. In my podcast, I explore the many different facets of the world of high tech from development to marketing, to sales, to entrepreneurship and more! With society turning ever more towards technological solutions to make processes more efficient and secure, it is important, now more than ever, that we unite the high-tech sector's collective resources under one roof to reap the benefits of this knowledge-sharing. There is so much opportunity out there to grow within the industry that we must provide the tools through which to do so.



Angel investors. Those mythical, legendary figures that all start-up founders try to land. We know them as those who have the means and experience to invest as individuals in various commercial ventures. The storied few.

However, as much as many founders and tech teams need angels, they do not always stop to consider what is behind the title. Amos Talmor, Chairman of Talmor Group & Partner at Seedbiz.co.il, is an active angel investor who sits with dozens of start-up companies annually, for investments and consulting purposes. He believes that start-ups need to view angel investors as partners above all else. Angel investors, after all, are people with interests, experience, and knowledge that can be invaluable for a start-up’s development and business trajectory.

With over a dozen years of experience as an angel investor, Amos understands the secret ingredient for winning over angels. Viewing an angel as a partner for success who can and should be involved in the start-up’s growth is critical and will most likely lead to a positive investor presentation. When the angel feels comfortable with the team, sees their willingness to learn, and can feel the synergy, the probability of receiving an investment becomes more than likely.