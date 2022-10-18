This article is brought to you by JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today released JFrog Advanced Security – the world’s first binary-focused, DevSecOps solution providing holistic security coverage from any source to any destination. Natively integrated with JFrog’s Artifactory binary repository and JFrog Xray’s software composition analysis tool, JFrog Advanced Security capabilities offer users a full platform experience and coverage for software supply chain security at scale.

Research indicates cybercrimes cost the global economy 6 trillion dollars in 2021 and this figure is expected to increase to 10.5 trillion dollars by 2025. The biggest threat vector in today’s cybersecurity attacks is open-source code, as bad actors look to exploit “weak links” in a company’s software supply chain such as critical vulnerabilities, misconfigured services, or leaked secrets. At the same time, developers, security leaders, and operations teams are juggling a myriad of disparate security point solutions, which collectively deliver an incomplete view of their software ecosystem. JFrog Advanced Security is designed to provide visibility and control of a company’s software supply chain using a single, unified platform and intuitive UI, which helps dramatically reduce overhead, and quickly identify malicious code that commonly compromises development, deployment, and runtime processes.

“The depth of security and remediation solutions vendors provide is limited by the data they own, protect, and analyze. JFrog functions as a single source of record for companies’ binaries at the heart of our customers’ software supply chain. This means JFrog is uniquely positioned to provide security solutions from the inside out, with comprehensive and holistic solutions,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, co-founder and CEO of JFrog. “This is required in a world where every developer has become the target, and every DevOps team knows the only way the entire supply chain can be secured is through binaries. Our customers asked us to provide end-to-end coverage and control, and we’re excited and proud to launch the most advanced security solution we’ve ever introduced as part of our DevOps platform.”

Security teams will do whatever it takes to secure the business, while developers want to create quality software vs. spending all day fixing vulnerabilities. Both sides are investing in fortifying the business, but collaboration between the two teams and a clear picture of software package dependencies can be hindered by disparate systems, varying or redundant information and inconsistent reporting.

"Many of today’s enterprise software security solutions fall short because they only focus on source code and what happens before that software is in production," said Asaf Karas, CTO, JFrog Security. "However, to truly protect your software supply chain you need to consider both code in development and production at the binary level. JFrog Advanced Security provides a rich set of binary and source code analysis capabilities spanning from developer to production environments in a single, integrated DevOps platform – helping eliminate complexity, and streamline security detection, assessment, and remediation efforts."

By creating an intelligent bridge between developers, security, and operations teams, fueled by a highly-skilled security research team, JFrog Advanced Security is designed to be a single source of truth for guiding critical vulnerability exposure (CVE) detection, assessment, and remediation strategies using:

Uncover “secrets” such as passwords, access tokens and private keys that have been leaked or left exposed in any container stored in JFrog Artifactory to prevent the accidental leak of API keys, internal tokens, or credentials that can put enterprises at risk. Container Contextual Analysis: This industry-first technology provides the ability to scan containers for the presence of malicious packages or the use of vulnerable open-source code inside enterprise applications early in the development process. Container Contextual Analysis can also detail which open-source vulnerabilities are actually exploitable in the context of a company’s own code, allowing developers to disregard or de-prioritize non-applicable incidents, which helps sharpen focus and remediation efforts.

: The JFrog Platform provides both a legend of artifacts within an organization, augmented by JFrog Advanced Security features for comprehensive control, and safeguarding of an entire software portfolio across on-prem, cloud, multi-cloud and hybrid deployments extending out to the edge at any scale. Native Integration with Artifactory: JFrog Artifactory is the core of the JFrog Platform, functioning as a universal binary repository, allowing companies to securely control and manage update flows across the software supply chain at scale.

"As the volume and sophistication of cyberattacks continue to escalate, organizations are challenged to constantly monitor threats and work cross-functionally to resolve them, while using a myriad of disjointed point solutions which can slow them down," said Jim Mercer, Research Director for DevOps, and DevSecOps at the International Data Corporation (IDC). "Companies need more of a platform approach to cohesively integrate security into the DevOps workflow to bridge developers, operations, and security teams to remediate threats across the software supply chain efficiently."