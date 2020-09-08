Israel-California-based DevOps startup JFrog announced it has submitted terms for an upcoming NYSE IPO. According to the prospectus, JFrog will set the initial public offering shares price at between $33-$37, supporting in potential an up to $3.3 billion company valuation. Lead underwriters for the impending IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and BofA Securities.

Of the 11.6 million shares offered by the company, JFrog has fronted 8 million with company stakeholders offering up the remaining 3.6 million shares. If everything goes according to plan, and the shares end up on the high side of pricing, look for the Israeli Unicorn startup to bring in somewhere in the $300 million range in funding.

Founded in 2008, JFrog has wowed the DevOps industry with a unique system that allows organizations to regularly update their software without interrupting daily operations, as well as helping save DevOps teams so many headaches.

Running under the ticker ‘FROG’, the company expects to leverage its savvy business model and quality of current customers to continue expanding operations globally. The soon-to-be pocketed funds, post IPO, will be directed towards expansion, with purchasing or investing in accompanying technologies and businesses high up on the to-do list.



The founding team of CEO Shlomi Ben-Haim, CTO Yoav Landman, and Chief Data Scientist Fred Simon are also looking to offload shares, depending on the share price, the trio will bring in close to $50 million, while current stakeholders target $38 million in shares sold, according to Globes. The company, although not yet profitable, has shown immense future potential seeing year-over-year revenue growth of 50%, and seeing losses come way down from over $20 million in 2018 to just $400,000 so far in H1 of 2020.