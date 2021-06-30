Israeli DevOps giant JFrog has acquired Israeli cyber startup Vdoo for approximately $300 million. NASDAQ traded JFrog will acquire the Israeli startup for $210 million in cash and an additional $90 million in shares.

Bringing cyber to the JFrog platform

JFrog, which has established itself as a key player in the DevOps world, plans to use the Vdoo acquisition to expand and provide new cyber products for the sector. JFrog said in the announcement that the cyber technologies will be implemented into its system to provide customers a holistic platform with built-in cybersecurity.

It’s important to note that Vdoo doesn’t actually develop cyber products specifically for the DevOps field. Its system was developed to improve security for IoT devices by automating analysis of gaps in device security. The analysis cross references the current gap between current IoT device security against their specific security policies. After finding the gaps, the system provides a detailed remediation program, all in under an hour.

In the announcement, JFrog added that alongside implementing Vdoo’s tech and onboarding their entire headcount, the combined product will aim to provide a comprehensive DevSecOps solution to secure the full software packages lifecycle and IoT devices. Vdoo brings its “liquid software” vision to the table among other major advantages, including an experienced team of vulnerability researchers and experts in the fields of binary code analysis and reverse engineering.

“It is clear to us that the joint vision of changing the way software is being created, released, and updated to the edge will be our compass as we offer the market a binary-focused solution to secure their organization’s software assets. This move will amplify JFrog's current success with our security solution, JFrog Xray, and create the expectation that ‘fearless releases’ will be the experience for both Security and Development teams,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, co-founder and CEO of JFrog.

Vdoo co-founder & CEO Netanel Davidi and JFrog co-founder & CEO Shlomi Ben Haim

"This proposed acquisition is a great fit for both our companies,” said Netanel (Nati) Davidi, co-founder and CEO of Vdoo. “We share a vision around DevOps and security: if any DevOps company isn’t also a security company, it is solving only a small piece of the puzzle. We're proud that our team has focused on being hybrid and holistic, and integrated across all dimensions throughout the software delivery life cycle. We look forward to continuing to power this Liquid Software mission as part of JFrog, and anticipate industry-changing innovations from the joint team."

Vdoo was founded in 2017 by Davidi, Uri Alter, and Asaf Karas, and has raised $57 million to date -- more than half of it coming this past January. Vdoo’s team of 90 employees will all join JFrog.