American software company Jamf, which enables enterprises to manage Apple products, announced last night its intention to acquire Israeli cyber startup, Wandera, for $400 million. Jamf intends on integrating Wandera’s security protocol into its system, offering customers a new and improved cybersecurity solution.

Zero trust

Wandera was founded in 2012 by London-based brothers Eldar and Roy Tuvey, who in 2009 sold their cloud security company, ScanSafe, to Cisco for nearly $183 million. Wandera develops a Zero Trust Network Access (or ZTNA for short) solution; a system that secures mobile devices from cyber threats, allowing users to securely access their company’s internal network.

Jamf, the acquiring company, has risen towards the top of Apple enterprise management sphere, with a solution that seamlessly allows IT to manage the fleets of Mac and iOS devices through their MDM system. The Jamf system enables automatic encryption and updating of Apple device’ operating systems, as well as predetermining secure WiFi connections and organizational application use, and remote control over managed mobile devices.

“In order to lead Apple Enterprise Management and best serve the growing number of organizations using Apple at work, Jamf needs to fill the gap between what users want and what the enterprise requires,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “The combination of Wandera and Jamf will provide our customers a single source platform that handles deployment, Application Lifecycle Management, policies, filtering, and security capabilities across all Apple devices while delivering Zero Trust Network Access for all mobile workers.”

“Jamf and Wandera are able to take advantage of the immense market opportunity to shape the future of the zero trust cloud. We are thrilled to be joining forces with the leader in Apple Enterprise Management,” said Eldar Tuvey, CEO and co-founder, Wandera. “We founded Wandera to make security simple in a zero trust world. By combining with Jamf, we can offer our customers a truly integrated access and security platform, with exceptional ease of use, speed, scalability and reliability. Together, we accelerate our customers’ ability to seamlessly and securely keep their employees connected, no matter where they are.”

Investors enjoy nice ROI

Up until the reported acquisition, Wandera had raised $53 million to date, from 83North, Bessemer, and Sapphire Ventures, among others. Jamf intends on paying $350 million in cash, and the extra $50 million will be split between two separate transfers by the end of 2021. It is still yet unknown how Jamf intends to incorporate the newly acquired Israeli team.