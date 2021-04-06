NASDAQ traded online gaming giant DraftKings announced yesterday that it had acquired Tel Aviv based jackpot and gamification company, BlueRibbon Software. The full details of the acquisition have yet to be revealed, but the move will lead the way for DraftKings to establish an Israeli R&D base.

“Joining DraftKings will allow us to continue to build our platform to enhance the player experience and to strengthen our Tel Aviv-based team," said BlueRibbon CEO Amir Askarov

DraftKings is looking big picture

DraftKings is among the leaders of the sports gaming and betting revolution currently sweeping through the U.S. With strong partnerships with the major sports leagues, including NBA, NFL, Premier League, and active operations in 17 countries, the company is positioned to continue its exponential growth as more states and countries go lenient on sports betting.

In order to achieve such market dominance, DraftKings focuses a lot on user experience. Exactly the reason behind the BlueRibbon acquisition. The Israeli firm arms the U.S. sports gaming giant with platform-agnostic, real-time gamification tools that help generate fully customizable jackpot promotions. DraftKings will integrate the Israeli platform and leverage it to personalize promotions and jackpots tailored to their users.

“Integrating BlueRibbon’s proprietary, proven technology will enable DraftKings to create dynamic incentives for our users as they engage with our products,” said Paul Liberman, DraftKings co-founder and President, Global Technology and Product. “The team at BlueRibbon brings technical and gamification expertise and broad industry experience to DraftKings, and we are excited to leverage this technology to further differentiate our product offerings and engage customers in new ways.”

BlueRibbon was founded in 2017 by two veterans of the iGaming industry, CEO Amir Askarov and CMO Dan Fischer, who were joined by CTO Idan fridman to lead a new wave of excitement for jackpot games.

“We created BlueRibbon to give companies the ability to differentiate themselves within the highly competitive sports betting and iGaming industries with unique and innovative marketing platforms,” said Askarov.

BlueRibbon employees and management will integrate into DraftKings global workflow, establishing a foothold for the gaming giant in Tel Aviv’s tech hub. The acquisition comes on the heels of another meaningful one, with DraftKings acquiring a U.S. sports betting content and broadcasting company. Wonder if they’re connected?