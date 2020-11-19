Your IT team is probably swamped with an endless list of tasks and queries, and Israeli startup ControlUp wants to make their lives a little bit easier, by optimizing their workflow. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California with a Tel Aviv based R&D center.

ITOps empowerment

ControlUp enables ITOps teams to monitor, analyze and directly remediate problems in their on-premise, hybrid cloud and cloud infrastructure in real-time using an ITOps analytics and management platform. The company’s remediation also allows ITOps to proactively automate fixes for a rapidly-growing set of use cases.

ControlUp analytics utilizes anonymous operational metadata from thousands of organizations to help ITOps calculate best-practice baselines to set accurate expectations and goals and set budgets appropriate for the implementation.

The company recently announced a $27 million Series C funding round. The investment was led by JVP and K1 Investment Management. Including this round brings the company to $40 million in total funds raised to date. ControlUp intends to focus the newly acquired funds towards enhancing its platform’s capabilities, as well as expanding its market presence.

With the company reporting more than 300% growth over the past two years, it’s no surprise to find in ControlUp’s over 1,200 customer base a few market giants, including American Express, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and others. ControlUp was founded in 2011 by Asaf Ganot and Yoni Avital, and has team of 180 workers split between the Israeli and NYC offices.

In a conversation with Geektime, CEO and founder of the Israeli startup, Asaf Ganot explains that COVID helped operations in a way, mostly due to many enterprises being forced to transition from working at the office to a work-from-anywhere reality. He adds that utilizing ControlUp’s platform enables an easy, efficient, and secure transition to the new work requirements. Ganot claims that during 2020 company recruitment has shot up by 50%, due to a significant rise in queries.