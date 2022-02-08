Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC), the Italian Football Federation, announced last week a 3-year collaboration with WSC Sports, the global leader in artificial intelligence-driven sports video technology, to create AI-powered highlights of the Serie A TimVision, the highest league of women’s football in Italy.

The Italian Football Federation is the governing body of football in Italy. It organizes the Italian football leagues and is responsible for appointing the management of the Italian national teams. To support the growth of women’s football, in 2018, the Women’s Football Division within the FIGC was founded and is directly responsible for organizing the Serie A, Serie B, Youth Championship, Italian Cup, and Super Cup competition for women's football. The FIGC is one of the five Federations to have joined the first women's development strategy project organized by the Union of European Football Associations.

WSC Sports on the other hand has a proprietary AI platform that automates the creation and distribution of sports highlights. They cover over 200 leagues and broadcast partners across the globe, including the NBA, NHL, ESPN, YouTubeTV, Bundesliga, FIBA, and Bleacher Report. Essentially, WSC Sports’ platform utilizes AI and Machine Learning technologies, analyzes live sports broadcasts, identifies every event that occurs in a game, and in real-time, creates and publishes customized short-form videos. This makes maximizing content use for sports media owners easy, as it creates new revenue streams and personalized fan experiences on every platform for every type of sports fan.

In the collaboration, FIGC will be using WSC Sports’ full suite of automation tools to capture every moment within a game and then automatically create video highlights to be shared across the women’s football division social media channels and other digital properties. Thanks to WSC Sports, the FIGC will be able to scale the production and distribution of its women’s football content and drive engagement with football fans, both in Italy and around the world. This comes at a time when women in sports is, unfortunately, an increasingly contentious topic. But WSC Sports is working to make this topic less taboo, as their portfolio dealing with women teams continues to grow. It includes partnerships with the English Football Association Women's Super League (WSL), the Puerto Rican Football Federation’s Liga Puerto Rico, and, of course, now, the FIGC.

As Ben Mirvis, head of Business Development at WSC Sports, stated, “We are proud that our AI highlights technology is supporting the growth of women’s football in Italy and driving fandom for Serie A and the women’s game around the world. We’re excited to be a part of this project and to bring fans closer to the action, wherever they are.”