PixCell Medical's blood diagnostic solution deployed in Australia

Israeli MedTech startup PixCell Medical, developer of a blood-based diagnostics solution at point-of-care, has partnered with Australian government's NSW Health Pathology. The New South Wales government pathology center will deploy the Israeli startup’s HemoScreen - a hematology analyzer for Complete Blood Count (CBC) testing, accessible at point-of-care. POCD Scientific will have exclusive rights over Australian distribution.

PixCell has developed a blood diagnostics device that provides real-time lab-quality results but without the need for a lab. The deployment of the hematology-based diagnostics solution comes 2 months after the Australian government approved the commercialization of and use of the HemoScreen device. The deployment will center initially around small labs and emergency rooms without onsite labs, and then expand into other parts of the Australian healthcare system.

“We recognize the need to simplify real-time blood testing and are proud to work with NSW Health Pathology to increase accessibility to POC diagnostics,” said Avishay Bransky, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of PixCell Medical. “HemoScreen delivers accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters, which are routinely used to check the overall health status of a patient. The CBC has recently found valid to monitor the severity of COVID-19 and the progression of the disease.”

Aidoc partners with Imbio

Two months after securing a 6th FDA certification for its AI-powered diagnostics solution, Israeli startup Aidoc partners up with U.S.-based Imbio and its pulmonary and cardiothoracic disease-focused imaging analysis technology. The investigational device partnership will aim to provide the world’s first AI-driven detection and treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE).

The AI-medical training collaboration has the potential to provide a complete end-to-end solution for highly challenging PE diagnostics; with variable presentations, and early-detection being incredibly difficult, PE results in around 200,000 deaths a year in the U.S. alone.

By combining Aidoc’s FDA-cleared AI diagnostics solution that provides real-time alerts to patients with suspected pulmonary embolism with Imbio’s quantitive imaging analysis that automates the calculation of the RV/LV ratio - crucial data needed for treatment - to provide thoracic radiologists and pulmonary embolism management programs timely notification of pulmonary embolism cases combined with automated RV/LV ratio calculations to potentially improve patient severity assessment and expedite treatment

"Achieving the value of AI in clinical practice requires end-to-end solutions which consolidate the various AI results and tailor their delivery to the clinical needs," said Tom Valent Aidoc's VP of Business Development "Imbio and Aidoc have joined forces to develop a complete PE solution to radiologists and interventionalists, both in terms of the suite of relevant algorithms and a seamless workflow native to each type of physician."

Israel's leading medical centers adopt Aidoc's AI-powered imaging analysis

Adding to Aidoc’s game-changing AI success, the Israeli startup also announced that the six largest medical centers in Israel have implemented their AI-powered technology to analyze CT scans and automate the identification of critical diagnostics findings.

Among the leading hospitals implementing the AI-medical detective are world-renowned Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, Sourasky Medical Center, Sheba, Rabin Medical Center, Clalit Group, Assuta Medical Centers and Shaare Zedek Hospital.

"Just this week the system alerted a patient with a pulmonary embolism - the radiologist had just finished a shift and was expected to review the scan the next day. Luckily for us, Aidoc’s alert prioritized the scan to a radiologist who confirmed that this was indeed an urgent case and immediately called the emergency room to make sure the patient was being treated. Today, radiologists feel they have an "extra pair of eyes," which ensures that our patients receive the best care in the fastest time possible,” said Professor Eli Konen, director of the imaging department at Sheba.

"The use of technology by interns also improves their diagnostic ability and increases the confidence of physicians in their initial training stages - there is indeed a technological leap here that is mainly about improving service to our patients. Thanks to Aidoc, in urgent patients the findings are discovered earlier,” said Professor Jacob Sosna, Director of the imaging department at Hadassah.

Israel's Ibex Medical & France's Institut Curie team up to solve early-detection for breast cancer

Israeli MedTech startup Ibex Medical Analytics, which develops AI-driven cancer diagnostics, and France’s top cancer center, Institut Curie, announced a research-based partnership focused on advancing AI diagnostics capabilities for the detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common malignant disease in women worldwide, with over 2 million new cases each year. Analysis of breast tissue samples by a pathologist, typically using gross exam followed by examination under a microscope of tissue sections from biopsies or surgical specimens, remains the standard method of diagnosing and staging cancer. However, in recent years, an increase in cancer prevalence, coupled with a decline in the number of pathologists specialized in diagnosing cancer, has resulted in greater workloads and relatively long wait times for test results.

This research partnership, the first of its kind, will include a rich dataset of breast biopsy slides, digitized using a digital pathology scanner and analyzed for cancer detection by Ibex's Galen Breast solution. Independently, multiple pathologists from Institut Curie will diagnose the slides, followed by a blinded analysis of the AI-solution's performance.

"The importance of breast pathology is ever increasing, as new and more personalized treatments for breast cancer become available, many of which are based on precision medicine and require more tests and diagnosis by pathologists," said Dr. Anne Vincent-Salomon, Director of Pathology at Institut Curie and the principal investigator in the study. "We believe that artificial intelligence can help us meet these challenges, and we are delighted to partner with Ibex, the leader in AI for cancer diagnosis in pathology. This collaboration will enable our pathologists to experience AI firsthand and evaluate its utility for diagnosing breast cancer."

"This collaboration illustrates Institut Curie's approach to partnership-based research, combining the expertise of clinicians with the know-how of an innovation-driven technology company," added Amaury Martin, PhD, Head of Technology Transfer and Industrial Partnerships Office at Institut Curie and Head of Carnot Curie Cancer. "It illustrates our commitment to play a major role in the development of artificial intelligence approaches applied to personalized medicine."