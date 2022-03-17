These are just a few of the Israeli companies that didn't want to sit ideally by

Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in enterprise Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, bringing companies and their customers together in the digital age. Since it was founded in 1999, Salesforce has enabled companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies — cloud, mobile, social, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain — to connect to their customers in a whole new way. In 2010, the company announced the first version of its CRM system.

Salesforce Israel was established in 2011 with the acquisition of the Israeli start-up Navajo Systems and has become an important R&D hub responsible for developing leading solutions for the international company. Its focus is on AI-powered big-data marketing intelligence, AI analytics and voice technology, and security and field service solutions. The R&D center in Israel is managed by Efrat Rapoport and employs over 700 people in three development centers.

While Salesforce does not have offices or employees in Ukraine, the company is supporting their employees who have loved ones there. Salesforce and its employees have donated an initial $2 million to non-profit relief organizations working to help people in Ukraine and those who are being displaced.

vcita

vcita helps small business owners and entrepreneurs build and manage a business they’re proud of. Their complete business management platform addresses all day-to-day needs of SMEs, allowing them to remain competitive and help them succeed in a digital-first environment. vcita's digital tools help busy solopreneurs and small teams automate time-consuming administration tasks like scheduling, payment collection, and marketing campaigns, so they can focus on creating great client experiences. More than 1.4 million businesses around the world use vcita to manage their time, money, and clients and to grow their business.

vcita employees. Credit: vcita

Employees at vcita donated several thousands of dollars to help people living in Ukraine. The donation was the initiative of Liora Bazarsky, Senior Partnerships Manager at the company, who was born in Ukraine and made aliya as a young child. Liora stayed in touch with friends and family who stayed in Ukraine and started a fundraising campaign on the company WhatsApp group. The funds were used to purchase basic products like baby food, diapers, and warm clothes. They were then packaged at the vcita offices in Tel Aviv and sent that same night to people in Ukraine who needed them. The packages were safely delivered, with the hope that they provided some relief to those caught in a terrible situation.

Elastic

Elastic is the leading platform for search-powered solutions. Founded in 2012 and traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the company makes data usable in real-time. With solutions in enterprise search, observability, and security, Elastic helps people find what they need faster, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats.

Customers can access and search across all their data, solve smarter and act faster with AI/ML-powered insights, and achieve new levels of success across their organization. Their search-based solutions are used by a large diverse customer base worldwide, including Netflix, Uber, Slack, and Microsoft. Elastic serves more than 17.9K subscription customers globally and is supported by 2,800+ employees in 35 countries.

Elastic has made three commitments to help support the people of Ukraine. Firstly, until further notice, the company will no longer sell its products to companies in Russia. Secondly, they are doubling the match of employee donations to support the humanitarian efforts underway. All employees also receive a week off for volunteer time to help support Ukrainian relief efforts. Thirdly, they are supporting Ukrainian organizations as they face an unprecedented attack on the ground and cyberattacks against critical infrastructure– to help protect critical infrastructure, Elastic is offering organizations in Ukraine free access to their cloud solutions. “The violence in Ukraine and the displacement of its people is a travesty and humanitarian crisis. Elastic stands by them as they defend themselves against the senseless aggression by the Russian military on their sovereign homeland,” said Ashutosh Kulkarni, CEO at Elastic.

Gigantic

Gigantic transforms the world of arcade games, making physical machines playable on mobile apps. They created the Clawee machines which enables playing real claw machines through live video streaming and the delivery of real prizes to the winner's doorstep. Their machines run 24/7 and are constantly being monitored for errors. There is a vast range of prizes to be won including makeup, drones, accessories and, of course, dolls and stuffed animals.

Gigantic's team

Sheba Hospital sent a delegation to Ukraine, and with it, Gigantic donated branded dolls for the children in need. Ron Brightman, the CEO, and founder of the gaming company Gigantic: " Beyond helping our Ukrainian teams, whether they stayed in or outside Ukraine, helping the Ukrainian people is a mitzvah (good deed) and the least we can do".

Buff Technologies

Buff Technologies, which operates in the gaming industry, essentially allows users to make money while playing games. They developed a platform for creating and managing a loyalty program for gamers. Buff's loyalty program rewards its users by awarding loyalty points for their in-game achievements and the duration of playing while using the platform. The company was founded in 2018 by Elay DeBeer (CEO), Ophir Gertner (CRO) and Ophir Sarafi (COO).

Due to the situation in Ukraine, Buff launched a special campaign and allowed its users to convert the points earned for a donation to Ukraine. Thousands of gamers around the world, including dozens from Russia, have donated over $12,500 worth of points.

Earnix

Earnix, the Israeli Unicorn, is a leading provider of mission-critical systems for global insurers and banks. Through Earnix, customers can provide prices and personalized products that are smarter, faster, safer, and in full alignment with corporate business goals and objectives. Earnix’s solutions offer systemized, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. Founded by Sammy Krinkler (Chief Insurance Officer) Earnix has been innovating for Insurers and Banks since 2001 with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel. Earnix employs more than 350 people globally.

Earnix is donating its furniture, appliances, and other essential equipment such as refrigerators, toasters, microwaves, dishes, and more, to the Bat Yam Municipality, to assist them in accommodating the needs of the arriving Ukrainian refugees in Israel. Orna Balderman, Earnix's VP HR said: "We at Earnix couldn't stand aside. When we heard about Bat Yam's initiative to open a center for Ukraine's refugees, we immediately decided to help. When we understood there was a need for appliances and other essentials, we made sure to give what we could."

Microsoft Israel Development Center

Microsoft Israel Development Center is the company's first R&D center outside the US. Established in 1991, it is among the global pioneers in international R&D centers operating today. In recent years the Development Center has grown significantly, doubling the number of its employees through organic growth and acquisitions of Israeli start-ups. Microsoft’s Israel R&D Center has about 2,500 employees over 30 different product groups, playing a role in the development of many of Microsoft’s core products and making Microsoft a leading cybersecurity company. The Israeli R&D center is a major force in the fields of data security, cloud services, Big Data, digital health, autonomous driving platforms, AI, and Surface devices.

Microsoft employees in Israel donated over 100,000 NIS for the emergency mission of IsraAID, which is assisting refugees from Ukraine.

Syte

Syte is a Visual AI technology provider that empowers retailers to tap into the personal inspiration of individual shoppers and deliver the right products at the right time, using the most accurate artificial intelligence on the market. Founded in 2015, Syte developed the camera feature for leading brands such as Farfetch, Marks & Spencer, boohoo, Tommy Hilfiger, and others, leveraging partnerships with technology innovators, including Microsoft, and SAP.

Syte is working together with its employees to collect and donate hygiene products and other much-needed items to Ukrainian refugees. The donated supplies will be sent to Poland by special transfer through the Rotary Association.

Pecan.ai

Pecan.ai helps business intelligence, operations, and revenue teams predict mission-critical outcomes. As the world’s only low-code predictive analytics and data science platform, Pecan.ai enables companies to harness the full power of AI and predictive modelling without requiring any data scientists on staff. With Pecan.ai’s platform, companies like Johnson & Johnson and Sciplay turn hindsight into foresight by generating highly accurate predictions and recommendations that improve customer lifetime value, retention, conversion rates, demand forecasting, and other revenue-driving KPIs. Pecan’s predictions impact billions of dollars in revenue for consumer goods, fintech, insurance, mobile application, and wellness and beauty companies of all sizes. Founded in 2018 by Zohar Bronfman (CEO) and Noam Brezis (CTO). Pecan has more than 100 employees.

Pecan.ai employees donated clothes, blankets, and hygiene products. For those in need in Ukraine. Alina Rabinovich, Director of HR and Talent Acquisition, Pecan.ai said, “Contributing to the community is at the core of Pecan's values. It was impossible for us to remain indifferent to the suffering of many world citizens right now, and all our workers were quickly mobilized to help the refugees.”

Sisense

Sisense seeks to drive meaningful change in the world by making it easy for businesses to infuse analytics everywhere. Sisense goes beyond the dashboard by providing an AI-driven platform that any company can use to drive better, faster decisions, for their business and their customers. More than 2,000 global companies such as GitLab, UiPath, Tinder, Nasdaq, GE, Rolls Royce, and Philips Healthcare rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets, and drive meaningful change in the world. The company has over 800 employees in eight offices around the world, from New York, via Tokyo, London, Melbourne, and Ukraine.

Sisense has 150 full-time employees in and around Kyiv. To keep them safe the company rented a facility in Western Ukraine and another in a neighbouring country and offered workers temporary relocation to Europe or the U.S., but none of them wanted to leave. When the situation escalated, they arranged buses to move workers and their families out of Kyiv to Western Ukraine or outside of the country. They are also providing psychological support. As of March 9, almost all their people and their families are in the safe zones we set up.