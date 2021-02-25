Workiz, an Israeli startup operating in the field service management space, secured a $13 million Series B. The investment was led by New Era Capital Partners, with Aleph, Magenta Venture Partners, Maor Investments, and TMT Investments PLC, also getting in on the round.

You’d be surprised how much of the home service industry still runs on archaic pen and paper scheduling methods. The time for digital transition is upon us, and the global pandemic has only accelerated the need for field service entities to get on board. Whether to optimize operations or better adhere to current social distancing regulations, now more than ever do the locksmiths, carpet cleaners, appliance repair specialists, junk removal professionals, and other essential home service providers of the world need to manage their businesses according to 21st-century expectations.

100k field service professionals already onboard

This is where Workiz enters the frame, with a cloud-based platform to help the field service industry better organize payments, manage clients, teams, and inventory, schedule jobs, and more. Additionally, the platform offers users a variety of automation, customization, and optimization tools that aim to improve client communication, experience, and hopefully improve business in general.

“While the home services industry has traditionally lagged in digital adoption, we aim to use these new funds to harness opportunities to provide clients with the transformative technologies they need to elevate the customer experience they deliver and reimagine their businesses through innovation,” said Workiz CEO Adi Azaria.

Workiz looks to continue to support company growth, which has doubled revenue year-over-year. The company reports that the platform is used by over 100,000 professionals across the U.S. and Canada, who have scheduled more than 12 million service jobs, and earned over $5 billion in job revenue.

“What started as a venture between friends now spans multiple industries and locations across North America. This new round of funding highlights the momentum that has kept growing since our launch in 2015, thanks to our ongoing commitment to R&D focused on empowering home service professionals through technological capabilities,” added Azaria, co-founder of Israeli founded business intelligence powerhouse Sisense.

In addition to the funding round, the company also launched - Workiz Service Phone System, an experience-driven digital solution to replace time-intensive and mistake-prone manual processes associated with telephone-based service calls. The Service Phone System features easily accessible and automatically indexed call recording, profitability-conscious ad source tracking, and patented call masking technology that provides discretion both to the business and to the end consumer. Business owners gain peace of mind knowing that all calls between dispatchers, technicians, and customers are recorded and monitored, and customers enjoy responsiveness and professional service even in the most urgent circumstances.

Workiz was founded in 2015 by Saar Kohanovitch, Dan Kadosh and Erez Marom. Both Dan and Erez are former field service professionals themselves, who became frustrated with the Excel sheets and sticky notes, and later joined Saar to found Workiz as a solution to their own management woes. "Field service management is a market ripe for disruption, with a technological approach that is both agile and competitive," said Gideon Argov, Managing Partner at New Era Capital Partners, who will also be joining the Workiz board. "In Workiz, we found all the elements for success, coupled with passionate leadership that started from the field. We are delighted to join the Workiz team."