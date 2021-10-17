As people grow older, cognitive decline becomes one of the most sinister threats we face. To accurately detect this, patients need to be constantly monitored. This is exactly what Israeli startup MyndYou was founded to do. The Israeli startup developed a system to monitor parameters related to cognitive decline. This works perfect for elderly patients, who can use MyndYou to relay immediate information regarding their cognitive condition to their caring doctors, even when they are not receiving immediate care. Last week, the company revealed it had won a $900,000 grant from the BIRD Foundation, as part of a combined collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services.

Even family members get notified to change in condition

The MyndYou venture is built from three parts: First, an app that tests cognitive and physical measurements (such as sound, movement, and location). Second, the company’s proprietary algorithm analyzes the collected data from the app and identifies changes in a patient’s condition. Finally, a communication system that updates physicians and caregivers on a patient’s status, as well as changes in condition when not in therapy. In addition, the system provides remote care technologies, which also collect and analyze relevant information on a patient’s cognitive performance.

As part of the study, the Rehabilitation Institute will integrate MyndYou's platform during treatment, as well as those who have completed the rehabilitation process at the institute, in order to monitor their coping mechanisms. MyndYou's solution is expected to provide information and analytical insights so that the therapists at the Rehabilitation Institute have more information to provide more educated and personalized care.

The company was founded in 2016 by CEO Ruth Poliakine Baruchi and CTO Dr. Itay Baruchi. Back in 2017, the company raised half of a million dollars from Howard Morgan, Musketeer Capital, and private investors. The capital helped expand operations across the pond and into the U.S., which the BIRD connection should help facilitate. The BIRD Foundation’s goal is to encourage and connect between technology companies from the U.S. and Israel.

Ruth Poliakine, MyndYou CEO, stated, "We are grateful to both GRS and the BIRD Foundation for their support. This study is a significant step toward expanding the MyndYou AI solution in the US market. We are motivated by the opportunity to positively impact the lives of millions of older adults living with different stages of cognitive change."