Bring nature, food, and future-forward technology to the modern cityscape.

Vertical Field is a global ag-tech company that develops innovative vertical farming solutions for the urban ecosystem. The company develops and commercializes proprietary urban farms that grow produce vertically – making efficient use of city space- and bringing fresh produce all the way to the consumer.

Led by CEO, Guy Elitzur, the company’s geoponic (soil-based) vertical farms are made out of recycled shipping containers that grow high-quality produce free of chemical pesticides and harvested daily for a fresh, tasty, and nutritious experience. Vertical farms can be placed inside or near of supermarkets, restaurants, universities, city centers, and much more. Advanced sensors and monitors, climate control technology, and state-of-the-art lighting create the optimum conditions for crops to grow quickly and efficiently all year round regardless of the climate or season.

