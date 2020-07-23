

One of the growing trends in the world of medicine is steering away from the super invasive surgeries towards the minimally invasive ones, mostly with the help of advanced 3D imaging of the patient’s body. Israeli startup RealView Imaging develops Hollywood-like hologram systems that will enable surgeons a comprehensive view of all your organs, just like Iron Man’s futuristic tech. The company announced a $10 million Series C funding round, bringing total raised funds to $20 million. The round was led by the Jerusalem-based crowdfunding platform, OurCrowd, existing investors, and a few Israeli private investing superstars.

No goggles and no helmets

The Israeli startup developed a 3D imaging system for more accurate surgery. source: RealView

RealView’s holographic system, called HOLOSCOPE, doesn’t require the doctor to wear any kind of helmet or glasses, resulting in longer use time and less tired surgeons. The holographic system creates an interactive 3D image based on a CT scan, ultra-sound in real-time, and other data. The surgeon can actually play around with the image, turn it around, zoom in to see more sensitive parts, and basically plan a course through the patient’s body, all before they made their first incision.

RealView was founded back in 2008 by President and COO Aviad Kaufman; CEO Shaul Gelman; and Scientific Director Prof. Carmel Rotschild. The company holds 21 patents on its technology and in 2019 installed the system in a Canadian hospital. “We are currently focused initially on commercializing the HOLOSCOPE system in North America and Europe,” explains Chairman of the Board Dr. Shimon Eckhouse. “By integrating medical holograms into the clinical routine, we expect to start a revolution in the way doctors and surgeons gain insight from 3D imaging.”

Surgery of the future source:RealView

Currently, the company is hard at work, developing its next-gen product, HOLOSCOPE-X that does what was previously only seen in movies. This time the hologram can be screened on to the body allowing the surgeon a literal clear view of the usually blood soaked organs. According to the company, the new development will allow gentle high-precision surgeries that could potentially reduce surgery time, rather than the lengthy and highly complicated procedures performed today.