Israeli MedTech startup PulseNmore announced the launch of its handheld telehealth ultrasound device with Clalit Health Services, one of the largest public HMOs in the world, getting first dibs on the tele-ultrsound solution. The HMO signed a multi-year agreement enabling it to provide its pregnant members with an at-home ultrasound device for years to come, even after hospitals and doctor’s offices aren’t ground zero for the fight against COVID.

Reducing "false visits"

The pocket-sized device connects straight to your smartphone, with the scanning image displayed on the screen, tagged and sent to the caring physician or sonographer, all through a dedicated app. There, the communication with the physician takes place and users can get results, saving them from a potentially threatening visit to the doctor’s office with COVID-19 infection looming over our heads, as well as the fun of rubbing your belly up with jelly at the comfort of your own home.

"At home tele-ultrasound scanning is a major leap forward in digital medicine and prenatal health," said Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, Founder and CEO of PulseNmore. "We have successfully miniaturized the traditional ultrasound system to create a solution that is both affordable and accessible for expectant families. According to Clalit, pregnant women pay "false" visits to the emergency room more than twice on average with concerns about their baby's well-being. Our solution provides vital information to healthcare providers to determine if a baby is healthy, helping expectant mothers have peace of mind at home and avoid unnecessary visits to the ER."

"We are proud to lead another breakthrough in telemedicine and to offer our members a remote and convenient ultrasound service that meets the needs of the coronavirus period and beyond," said Professor Ehud Davidson, Director General of Clalit.

CE approved and FDA on the way

The PulseNmore device docks with a smartphone and utilizes advanced navigation and AI tools as well as an app to guide users through the scanning process, displaying and sharing high quality images with their healthcare professional. Physicians or sonographers review the scans remotely off-line or in real-time using telemedicine platforms and can reassure parents that all is well, or instruct them on appropriate next steps, if necessary. The device provides quick and convenient peace of mind and can potentially reduce unnecessary visits to the emergency room.

"In today's connected world, women and their partners want and deserve to know about the well-being of their baby without having to visit the emergency room. PulseNmore makes that possible," said Leor Wolff, Head of Translational Innovation and eHealth Division at Clalit Health Services. "Clalit's physicians reviewed more than 1,300 self-scans in our initial study with PulseNmore and clearly saw fetal heart activity, movement and amniotic fluid in 95% of the scans. We are confident that PulseNmore's device will support our healthcare professionals during COVID-19 and beyond, while enhancing the pregnancy experience and satisfaction for our members."

Professor Arnon Wiznitzer, Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Rabin Medical Center will oversee the new service. He added, "Mobile medical devices enable digital information sharing with healthcare professionals for clinical consultation, follow-up, and documentation. Using these devices offers advantages in patient care and involvement, with possible benefits for clinical outcomes and cost-effectiveness. Amid the COVID-19 challenges, clinicians are proposing alternative designs for prenatal care that mobilize telemedicine to allow for virtual visits as opposed to only in-person consultations."

The company plans on expanding into Europe, leveraging the success with Clalit and the fact that it has already obtained a CE-Mark of approval and is in the process of scoring the coveted FDA approval. Headquartered in Israel and founded in 2015, PulseNmore produces not only a COVID-related solution but is far thinking towards the future, further improving an already delicate situation and enabling our tele-digital future.

"Over the next year we aim to bring our technology to additional healthcare providers and countless families across the world. We are proud to pave the way for a future in which pregnant women can self-administer ultrasound scans from the comfort of home," added Dr. Sonnenschein.