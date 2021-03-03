No surprise in telling you that things will change as we emerge from COVID reality. Many industries used the ongoing global pandemic to get smarter, replacing old technologies with new AI-powered solutions. From medical care to customer journey we are seeing how machine learning algorithms are simplifying our day-to-day.

One of those companies leveraging AI technologies to make things work just a bit smarter is Optibus, an Israeli startup providing smart transportation management systems.

Electric vehicle roll out

Looking to advance their mobility fleet, the UK's biggest bus, coach and tram operator, Stagecoach, needed help planning bus networks of the future, adjusting to the changes in travel post COVID-19. The British transportation giant partnered up with Israeli startup Optibus to help support these oncoming changes.

Carla Stockton-Jones, UK Managing Director for Stagecoach, said: "With our 40-year history of delivering innovation, it is crucial that we continue embracing the latest technology to provide the best services for our customers and to help attract new customers.”

The Optibus software is used in over 450 cities globally and uses AI, advanced algorithms, and cloud computing to deliver smarter timetables and networks, offering customers attractive frequencies and reliability, and reduce CO2 emissions with more effective transport planning.

Optibus CEO Amos Haggiag said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Britain's biggest bus operator to power a pandemic recovery that puts passenger needs at the forefront while transitioning to a zero-emission fleet – helping us all to breathe easier."

From scheduling to providing vehicle operators with alternative routes, the Optibus cloud native SaaS platform shows immediate impact, and according to the company, aims to “put the customer first”. In addition, the Israeli software will assist Stagecoach with the roll out of its new electric vehicles more quickly and effectively. Last year, Stagecoach introduced Manchester's first fleet of electric double-decker buses, and is targeting a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2035.

"We are confident that as we come out of the pandemic, this new technology will help us to plan the bus networks of the future and ensure that buses continue to play a key role in the country's recovery,” added Stockton-Jones.

Optibus was founded in 2014 by CEO Amos Haggiag and CTO Eitan Yanovsky. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with offices in London, New York, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and São Paulo.