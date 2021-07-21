Israeli startup Lightico has extended its Series B funding round. The Lightico cloud-based system helps banks, insurance and telecom companies complete digital and remote onboarding processes. The company’s system enables customers to electronically sign and send documents, identification cards, eSignatures, and more. The company is streamlining completion processes, while helping eradicate an outdated machine that is often used by financial and governmental institutions -- the fax machine.

Lightico helps companies improve efficiency and customer experience by speeding up turnaround times, increasing completion rates, and achieving higher NPS––significantly impacting bottom-line results. Clients include leading financial institutions, insurance providers, including companies like Capital One, MetLife, and GlaxoSmithKline. The solution integrates into businesses via an open API or through integrations into business systems like Salesforce and Nice InContact.

Lightico was founded in 2014 by CEO Zviki Ben Ishay, CTO Justin Josh, COO Omri Braun, and R&D Team Leader Vladimir Levin. The company has 100 employees at offices in Tel Aviv and the U.S.

The current round, totaling $14 million, is added to the company’s Series B from the end of 2020. The investment was led by Capital One Ventures, with participation from Poalim Capital Markets as well as previous Lightico investors: lool Ventures, Crescendo Venture Partners and Mangrove Capital Partners. Lightico has raised $27 million to date.

“The growth we’ve seen over the past 18 months has been incredible and the value of enabling consumer-facing businesses complete their journeys digitally and quickly has been proven time and again in terms of real ROI,” said Zviki Ben Ishay, CEO and Cofounder at Lightico. “We’re excited that Capital One continues to be part of our vision of creating effortless, efficient and digitally complete customer journeys will become a reality.”