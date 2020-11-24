Israeli startup Konnecto, provider of consumer journey analysis, announced a $3.5 million Seed funding round. The investment was led by TPY Capital, with participation from Differential Ventures, Magna Capital Partners, SeedIL Ventures, and Hike Ventures.

An "unfair advantage"

Konnecto’s platform named ‘Reveal & Disrupt’ offers enterprises clear insight into the earliest stages of competitors' consumer journey. The platform empowers marketing teams with a data-backed path to apply the actionable insight provided by Konnecto’s system into different marketing campaigns and strategies. According to the company, its platform erases the marketing blind spots when trying to impact the early stages of consumer journey, and can lead to an 18% increase in consumer conversion rate.

"We are very excited to announce our funding, and are eager to expand the Konnecto team," said Erez Nahom, CEO of Konnecto. "As consumer behavior online is changing dramatically, gaining visibility into the untouched stages of the consumer journey and identifying growth opportunities are becoming critical for every consumer brand in the world. Launching 'Reveal & Disrupt' is a major step in our company's vision to transform brands' consumer acquisition mindset, moving from optimization to disruption."

Using machine learning, Konnecto's technology reverse engineers the full consumer journey, surfaces threats and opportunities in the earliest stages and generates actionable suggestions on how to disrupt the existing funnels, identify new marketing strategies, and increase brands' market-share, all while strengthening the bond between a brand and its consumer community, and giving, according to the company, an "unfair advantage" to best competitors.

Konnecto was founded in 2016 by CEO Erez Nahom, COO Marni Mandell, and CTO Hatzav Wolff. The company holds offices in Tel Aviv, New York, and Palo Alto. In 2017, the startup participated in the Startup Arena competition at Geektime Next’s conference.

More recently, Konnecto has joined the relatively new Intel Ignite accelerator program. Among the startup’s customer base are multinational Fortune 500 giants like Coca-Cola, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, and others. The current funding round will help the company recruit data-science rock stars to the team and expand to new markets and verticals.

"It's been exciting to watch Konnecto take off," said Guy Yamen, General Partner at TPY Capital. "Synthesizing unexplored consumer data sets and turning them into actionable business insights is needed more now - in the post-COVID world - than ever before, given the increased volume of online activity, as well as the drastic changes in consumers' preferences and needs. We are excited to take part in this journey."