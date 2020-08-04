Although the autonomous vehicle revolution is not yet here, the industries behind the self-driving vehicle are experiencing a rise demand, bringing specifically the radar industry to produce the "next big innovation". Israeli developer of low-cost imaging radars for the automotive industry, RFISee, unveils its groundbreaking Phased Array 4D imaging radar on a chip. The Israeli startup has taken Phased Array antenna technology originally developed for F-35 fighter jets and aerial defenses and adapted it for accident prevention technology for the automotive industry.

Aiming to take a big piece out of a projected $8.6 billion automotive radar industry by 2025, according to Yole research. The company's imaging radar technology is currently under evaluation and testing by leading OEMs and Tier 1 automotive suppliers, with a future in mind of not only advanced accident prevention, but at an affordable cost as well.

RFISee's technological innovation provides clear readings under all weather conditions. Furthermore, the radar's advanced capabilities becomes a last line of defense when driving down the highway, with vehicle visibility maxed out at an impressive 500 meters and pedestrians at 2oo meters. This provides a safety net for drivers and the future of autonomous vehicles that previously other existing radar solutions have been unable to solve.

Unlike many traditional and new types of radar, RFISee's patented 4D imaging radar uses a powerful focused beam based on proprietary Phased Array radar technology. The focused beam created by dozens of transmitters rapidly scans the field of view. The receivers ensure a much-improved radar image, a better signal to noise ratio, and a detection range of obstacles such as cars and pedestrians that is six times broader when compared to existing radars. The competitive edge of RFISee’s radar prototype has already been proven in extensive testing.

RFISee's all weather Phased Array 4D imaging radar on a chip

Moshe Meyassed, CEO of RFISee, said: "Our breakthrough all-weather Phased Array 4D imaging radar on a chip is going to be a game-changer in the field of global automotive radar. Today’s automotive radars typically provide low resolution and limited detection range. Our ability to combine long range, high resolution and superior accuracy can be the key for the high-quality sensor fusion between the camera and the radar that the automotive industry is looking for."

The advanced imaging radar essentially keeps an eye on the road preventing your nest potential accident. Not only can it detect other vehicles, but it knows to differentiate between them, leveraging comprehensive imaging capabilities to handle bi-directional traffic, detection of multiple pedestrians, recognizing bike riders on the shoulder of the road, Automatic Emergency Braking for trucks and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) on highways.

Meyassed added: “The sensor fusion that RFISee is introducing will open new frontiers for adding effective AI layers to the fused radar and the camera data. As a result, car manufacturers and drivers alike will benefit from crucial improvements in safety and accident prevention, effective operation in low visibility and increased automation in vehicles.”

From R to L - Moshe Meyassed, CEO, RFISee_ Nissim Hadas, active chairman_ Prof. Eran Socher, co-founder and CSO_ Nir Mor, co-founder and CTO. Credit: Yam Lavi

RFISee was founded in 2015 by CTO Nir Mor, a software and radar imaging expert and CSO Prof. Eran Socher, a global expert in CMOS RF chips. To date, the company has raised $2.75 million from investors like Clear Future, Drive, NextGear and the Israel Innovation Authority. Moreover, the radar imaging startu plans on a Series A funding round that will further accelerate RFISee efforts to provide samples to OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers in late 2021, and beyond that establish commercial partnerships.