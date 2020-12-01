Israeli startup Cognata, which develops ADAS and autonomous vehicle validation testing technologies, is partnering up with a South Korean based LiDAR perception company, Seoul Robotics. The joint venture aims to address market openings by creating various use cases to leverage for further development and marketing efforts.

The partnership combines Cognata's synthetic datasets into LiDAR perception development, enabling Seoul Robotics to accelerate their efforts on Automotive LiDAR training and Smart Cities LiDAR perception solutions. In addition, Cognata provides 3D point cloud synthetic data in order to boost Seoul Robotics LiDAR perception software technology.

"We are excited to partner with Seoul Robotics - a leading LiDAR perception company, and we see a great future in our mutual ability to use synthetic data for advanced LiDAR detection training," said Danny Atsmon, CEO and founder of Cognata. "We are proud to be part of the development of this market by partnering with such an innovative Korean based Startup company."

Cognata was founded in 2016 by CEO Dan Atsmon and Amiad Solomon. Building this relationship with Seoul Robotics is yet another important milestone in Cognata's rapid and continued expansion across South Korea following the partnership announcement with Hyundai Mobis. In addition, the company already works with market giants like NVIDIA and Microsoft.

"Seoul Robotics is happy to collaborate with the leading AV simulation company, Cognata. Using realistic synthetic data will enable Seoul Robotics to create more robust and reliable LiDAR perception solutions in the AV and smart city space by tackling hard edge cases that cannot be tested in the real world," said HanBin Lee ,founder and Captain of Seoul Robotics.