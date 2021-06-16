Just five months after its last funding round, Israeli startup Carbyne, a no-app direct video chat with 911 services, announces raising an additional $20 million. The investment was led by GMR, the largest private medical services in the U.S., with participation from Elsted Capital, Intercap VC, and Hanaco VC. The last round, which included former CIA Director David Petraeus and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, was raised at a valuation of over $100 million.

A no-app channel from phone call to video chat

The Carbyne platform enables citizens to seamlessly move from a standard phone call to a video chat with a 911 operator, without having to download a dedicated app for it. In emergencies, the 911 operator sends the caller a direct message with a video link. Once approved, they can start the video call, show operators the location of an accident, provide pinpoint location, and even text with operators in extreme cases.

Carbyne was founded in 2015 by CEO Amir Elichai, CTO Alex Dizengof, R&D Manager Yony Yatsun, and shareholder Lital Leshem. The company has raised $73 million to date. Carbyne reports providing services to 70 governments around the world, covering over 400 million people.

Amir Elichai, CEO and co-founder at Carbyne, said in response to the round that “the company has developed a powerful cloud-based system with sophisticated architecture, which enables expansion into new markets where cooperation and collaboration are key. We are excited for the opportunity to partner with GMR to help improve emergency services around the globe. Carbyne’s key to success stems from its valued partnerships with companies such as Google, Amazon, and CentralsSquare; all provide us with the support to make the world a better place.”