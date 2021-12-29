Fiverr offers digital services in more than 400 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video, and animation. Whatever your business may need, Fiverr’s got you covered. Not only is the company helping businesses meet their potential, but it is also helping freelancers do the same. So much so that Shenteria, a video producer and voice-over artist who has been utilizing Fiverr for more than 6 years, saved up enough money to help buy her mother a house.

Working as a freelancer has provided many opportunities for Shenteria, allowing her to live the life she desires. She has had the financial freedom and flexibility to travel to different parts of the world while still providing services to her clients. But of course, purchasing a home for her mom in 2020 from the earnings she made is the achievement she is most proud of.

Shenteria’s mom outside her new house

This is just one example of the many success Fiverr freelancers have experienced. There are plenty of stories of how Fiverr sellers have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions! Proofreading, editing, designing logos and book covers- you name it, Fiverr sellers can make a ton of money doing it.

Shenteria believes that everyone can make extra money working online as a freelancer. However, they need to follow certain steps which will make them financially successful. She suggests finding your passion; it can be writing, video production, editing, or teaching. Once you know your passion, join online freelance websites like Fiverr and start delivering high-quality work to get great reviews and repeat clients. Shenteria has successfully maneuvered her way through the freelance world so much so that she has even written a book about it titled “Side Hustle to Full-Time Income”. Through her book, in which she will share her secrets on how to successfully navigate freelance platforms and learn new ways to increase income and build finances, she could be helping millions of other freelancers make big strides in their careers, just as she did. And of course, she couldn't have done so without Fiverr, and other online freelance platforms.

Fiverr’s was founded in 2010 and has a global footprint all over the world, with offices in Tel Aviv, New York City, San Francisco, Orlando, Phoenix, Guatemala City, London, Berlin, Vienna, and Kiev. They have over 500 employees and had a revenue of $74 million as of Q3 2021.