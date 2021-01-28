Israeli MedTech startup OrthoSpin, which develops robotic, digitally enabled external fixation systems for orthopedic treatments, announced that it has secured the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its second generation product.

"The hexapod bone deformity market"

OrthoSpin has completed clinical trials in the U.S. and Israel. The company’s integrated software enables physicians to chart patient progress and, when required, immediately adjust treatment programs. The second-generation system represents a technological leap forward as it is more user friendly, covers all strut range sizes, and is lighter by 20%.

The company explains that external fixation devices are a common treatment choice for bone lengthening, setting complex fractures, and correcting deformities. Patient compliance challenges and a lack of real-time feedback for physician follow-up present substantial challenges. Currently, effective treatment necessitates that patients manually adjust fixation devices daily, requiring complicated patient training. This may cause adjustment errors and non-compliance, potentially resulting in poor clinical outcomes.

“We believe that robotic automation will revolutionize the hexapod bone deformity market and we are proud to play a part in this transformation,” said Dr Assaf Dekel, Active Chairman of OrthoSpin.

According to OrthoSpin, a Trendlines Group portfolio company founded in 2014, future applications, such as the ability to follow and modify treatment plans via smart phones and cloud-based AI algorithms treatment plans based on computerized historical data have the potential to play an increasingly prominent role in medicine and healthcare.