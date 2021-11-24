Cloud technology has been one of the main catalysts during this ongoing digital transformation. Over the past half decade we've witnessed how the cloud has enabled companies to dream big with their solutions, offering flexibility to collect, store, and analyze one of a business's core values – its data.

Israeli high-tech was early to the game, understanding the importance of developing next-gen technology on cloud infrastructure; probably one of the reasons that the Israeli startup ecosystem sports a robust software focused offering. From new methods of ML and AI deployment to reimagining BizOps management, these are just a sample of Israeli companies using the cloud to set up the technology of tomorrow:

Cnvrg.io

Cnvrg.io is an AI OS, transforming the way enterprises manage, scale and accelerate AI and data science development from research to production. The company’s code-first platform is built by data scientists, for data scientists and offers flexibility to run on-premise or cloud. From advanced MLOps to continual learning, cnvrg.io brings top of the line technology to data science teams so they can spend less time on DevOps and focus on the real magic - algorithms.

The cnvrg.io dashboard



Cnvrg.io was founded in 2017 by Yochay Ettun and Leah Kolben and has joined the Intel ecosystem, following a late 2020 acquisition. Before joining Intel, the company had raised a total of $8 million from Hanaco, JVP, private investor Kevin Bermeister, who was an initial investor in Skype, and Prashant Malik, one of the original authors and co-founder of Cassandra.

Weka.IO

Weka.IO offers WekaFS, the modern file system that uniquely empowers organizations to solve the newest, biggest problems holding back innovation. Optimized for NVMe and the hybrid cloud, Weka handles the most demanding storage challenges in the most data-intensive technical computing environments, delivering high performance at any scale. Its modern architecture unlocks the full capabilities of today’s data center, allowing businesses to maximize the value of their high-powered IT investments. Weka helps industry leaders reach breakthrough innovations and solve previously unsolvable problems.

The Israeli startup was founded in 2014 by CEO Liran Zvibel, Chief Architect Maor BenDayan, and COO Omri Palmon. Weka has raised nearly $90 million to date, and is headquartered in the U.S.

Simloud

With Simloud, you can go from zero to cloud in less than an hour and save up to 75% on both DevOps and cloud vendor costs. Simloud is a SaaS platform that fully automates cloud microservices infrastructure environment creation, cost management, CI/CD, centralized logging, monitoring, and troubleshooting using Kubernetes and serverless technologies through simple wizard or REST API.

The entire infrastructure is created in the customer's own cloud account and it includes widely open-source frameworks, cloud managed services and industry best practices. Once the infrastructure is created the customer has access to a dashboard with all cloud environments and resources enabling visibility, compliance, cost management and savings.

“Just bring your code and the Simloud platform will take care of everything else ''is the core concept of Simloud’s solution. The Israeli company was founded in June 2019 by Assaf Wiessblat (CEO & Founder) and Noam Teltch (Finance Director and Founder). In Q3/20 Assaf Koren joined the executive team. Simloud has raised more than $2 million, to date, primarily from angel investors. The startup currently has 19 employees, and has already formed partnerships with Ernst & Youg (EY), Sarona 365x, CloudPort, RenovaCloud, and AWS.

Cloudinary

The company has made it its mission to help companies deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With more than 50 billion assets under management and 7,500 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is an industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to upload, store, transform, manage, and deliver images and videos online.

The Cloudinary team

As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Peloton, Petco and Under Armour are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction, and increased engagement and conversions. Cloudinary was founded in 2012 by Itay Lahan (CEO), Nadav Soferman (CPO) and Tal Lev-Ami (CTO), and have 350 employees spread through strategic offices around the world.



ProteanTecs

This Israeli startup is transforming the way reliability of electronics is achieved. ProteanTecs has developed a cloud-based platform, which combines data created in chip-embedded Agents, with machine learning, to predict faults before they become failures. ProteanTecs's solutions provide unprecedented insights throughout the value chain, from Chip Vendors to System Vendors and Digital Service Providers.

credit: proteanTecs

The company was founded in 2017 by seasoned industry veterans, including three former founders of Mellanox Technologies, Shai Cohen, Evelyn Landman, Roni Ashuri, Eyal Fayneh, Dr. Yahel David, and Yuval Bonen. The startup has raised $150 million to date, and counts Koch Disruptive Technologies as a key investor. ProteanTecs operates offices in the U.S., Israel, and Taiwan.

Salto

Salto re-imagines the way business applications are configured and managed. The company offers users both an Open Source and an Enterprise SaaS product to choose from. Salto empowers BizOps professionals to manage their business applications' configuration in a more efficient, holistic way, turning otherwise manual, ad-hoc and error-prone workflows into streamlined and automated processes. By extracting the configurations of different business applications, including Salesforce, NetSuite and HubSpot, and translating them to one single declarative representation, Salto helps those professionals to understand, change, track and deploy all of their configurations, across their different business applications.

The Salto founding team

Founded in 2019 by Benny Schnaider (Chairman), Rami Tamir (CEO) and Gil Hoffer (CTO), Salto has raised $69 million in less than a year, and counts Salesforce on its investor shortlist. The startup has offices in Tel Aviv and San Francisco.

Commit

All-In-One Cloud division is the ultimate one stop shop to handle your cloud needs and more. The unique Cloud Pro·Active provides an end-to-end solution for all organizations, from startup to enterprise, on the leading cloud platforms AWS and Azure - and in any environment.

Photo by Shane Rounce / Unsplash

Commit is a global tech services company with offices in New York, Israel, and Ukraine. The company was founded in 2005 by the brothers Arik and Idan Faingold. The startup boasts more than a few key partners, including Patch, Plastiq, Dapper Labs, Relay, Certn, Procurify, Scope Security, among others.

OwnBackup

The Israeli Unicorn startup develops tools for comparing and recovering stored data. The system helps enterprises cover data loss and corruption, whether as a result of human error, malicious intent, or errors that occur while installing applications and updates. The company notes that its system emphasizes security, privacy, and maintains GDPR regulation compliance. Additionally, Its archiving tool automatically transfers data that is no longer required in the workflow - while maintaining their integrity, accessibility and security.

The OwnBackup platform

OwnBackup's solution enables daily, automated and secure backup of SaaS (software-as-a-service) and PaaS (platform-as-a-service) data, for products such as SalesForce, Slack and ServiceNow. OwnBackup was founded in 2015 by Eran Cohen, CTO Ariel Berkman, and VP Global Sales Ori Yankelev. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with its R&D center based in Tel Aviv, and additional offices in London. OwnBackup’s roster counts 500 employees.