As we continue to fight the COVID battle, it’s important that innovation not only leads us out of the current pandemic-fear reality but also helps us adapt to it, because whether we like it or not distance restrictions and especially masks look to be an integral part of our near future.

PPE kills COVID in 30 minutes or less

Israeli startup Sonovia, which develops sonochemical coating solutions focused on eliminating bacteria and virus transmission in medical centers, announced that its COVID-19 killing mask showed 99.34% effectiveness in neutralizing the virus, based on trials from internationally accredited ATCC Testing laboratory. According to the Israeli startup, it’s coating solution neutralizes the SARS-COVID2 virus within just 30 minutes of exposure.

Joshua Hershcovici, Sonovia's CEO, said: "Following this outstanding result, the product of several months of dedicated anti-viral sonochemistry formulation, we can now assure the public that our SonoMask is working continuously, permanently, and rapidly to neutralize the spread of COVID-19. We are proud of our latest accomplishment that will help people feel safe and protect their loved ones, all the whilst remaining the most ecologically sound option upon the PPE market."

Sonovia's patented technology is based on a process called cavitation, which involves using specialized machinery to emit sound waves that infuse proprietary chemical formulations into the woven fibers of textiles. This basically allows users to reuse their masks without damaging its pathogen neutralizing properties.

You’ve probably noticed that the surgical masks have become the new plastic bottle, as they’re everywhere. From the rivers to the trails, at some point, you’ll see one among the leaves. With this mind, Sonovia also focused efforts on its eco-footprint, making the mask washable certainly aims to combat the massive mask pollution. Though its true importance is enabling our frontline warriors certified pathogen protection, while also potentially giving grandma and grandpa the security to function freely in our COVID reality.

Liat Goldhammer, Chief Technology Officer at Sonovia, said: "We see our breakthrough technology transforming our everyday life, implemented in all textiles surrounding us: from the clothes we wear, to the textiles in our home, the textiles in our public spaces, in public transportation and of course as a protective measure in the workplaces & medical institutes in a manner that ensures safer surroundings during these unusual times."

The company noted that the masks will dramatically reduce the risk of contagion following the current crisis and ensure a safer environment in which the Coronavirus is a permanent guest.

Sonovia was founded in 2013 by Shay Herscovich and Joshua Herscovich. The company has already reached impressive milestones, especially with collaborations focus on anti-bacterial material for leading clothing brands like Adidas, Gucci, and Chanel. Currently, Sonovia is in the process of integrating its anti-bacterial fabric in the sports clothing line of Israeli clothing manufacturer Delta, and the company's textiles being considered to produce bedding and uniforms in Israeli hospitals.